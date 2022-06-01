ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonal allergies wreak havoc for those affected, but there are ways to cope

By By LINNEA ALLEN, KTBS TV
The Herald News
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. — Southern spring brings beautiful blooms, green grass and trees… and for many people, allergies.

Allergies occur when the body reacts to a substance that should normally be harmless, like dust, pet hair or a certain food. The body sees it as harmful and mounts an immune response.

One big culprit in the ArkLaTex is pollen. In the spring it is tree pollen. The summer brings grass pollen, and in the fall, it is weed pollen. We also have our fair share of dust and dust mites, mold and mildew throughout the year. Those things can make a beautiful day outside a nightmare for some.

“Symptoms of allergy can include nasal congestion, itching in your throat, itching, watering, burning eyes, sneezing, and watery nose,” explained Kenneth W. Betzing, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, a physician assistant with CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners. “If you're using allergy medications as directed by your provider, and you're still having issues, the recommendation at that point would be that you get a referral to an allergy specialist so they can test you to see exactly what you may or may not be allergic to, and perhaps get started on allergy shots or other biological medications.”

Along with medical treatment, there are things people can do at home to cut down on the effect of allergens.

“There's a variety of things that we can do to cut down on allergens in our home. Changing our air filters on a regular basis is a great idea. Getting a HEPA filter if we can afford one, is a great idea. We want to make sure that we change out our pillows on a regular basis,” said Betzing. “We want to make sure that our mattresses aren't terribly old, because it's just a reservoir for dust and dust mites. If we can do without the carpet, that would be a great idea because that's another reservoir for those dust and dust mites.”

Betzing adds that keeping pets out of bedrooms and off beds is also a good idea for people with allergies.

The Herald News

