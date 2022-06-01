ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pics Of KKK Gathering, Confederate Flags Tagged To Maryland School's App Location: Report

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago

Photos of Ku Klux Klan gatherings and a confederate flag tagged to the maps app of a Maryland high school are raising concern among community members, reports WTOP.

The photos were tagged onto Apple Maps search results for Damascus High School School, the outlet said.

The photos were removed Tuesday after school staff reported the incident. Any student found to be involved will be disciplined, district officials said.

To read the full story from WTOP, click here.

Comments / 43

Guest
2d ago

They are considered to be our leaders, police, firefighters, doctors, grocery workers, corporate workers, the overall community and every walks of life.

Reply
8
JAPerkins
1d ago

People of the African Diaspora have to be careful about their perspective in 'white folks problems'. Historically, and continuously, our engagement in that space never ends well for us. We must continue to pray 🙏 for God's mercy in all things and for everyone - and care for ourselves. We are constantly vulnerable from cradle to the grave. When folks SHOW and TELL us who they are, we MUST believe them!

Reply(1)
13
Lorraine Keeling
1d ago

nothing going to happen they're white and you all are afraid 😨 of them...because most of them have money and power but my God is powerful 🙏 🙌

Reply(1)
18
