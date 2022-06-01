Pics Of KKK Gathering, Confederate Flags Tagged To Maryland School's App Location: Report

Two high school students are suspected of raising a Confederate flag last month at their school in La Plata, Maryland, authorities say. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the La Plata High School students suspected of flying the flag on May 18, they said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not release the students’ names.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Late Monday night disturbing hate symbols and photos of the Ku Klux Klan popped up on an online app when you looked up Damascus High School on Apple maps. Following the images being posted briefly, Damascus High School Principal Kevin D. Yates sent a letter to the school community. “I […]
A flier with a swastika on it was found plastered on a bus-stop shelter in a heavily Orthodox neighborhood of Silver Spring, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C., on Thursday. It included a white supremacist website and the words “love your race.” A second flier said “6 million ki*es is...
An antisemitic flier was found posted outside in Silver Spring, according to a post by Stop Antisemitism. The flier supporting "White-Power.org" depicts a Nazi soldier making slurs and hateful comments about the 6 million Jewish people killed in the holocaust, the organization's post says.We are na…
A D.C. police cadet has been booted from the academy over armed robbery involving a pair of pricey sneakers. According to charging documents from the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office, the cadet, Christian Alexis Santos, 19, of D.C., is accused of taking part in an armed robbery in North Bethesda, Maryland, on March 25, targeting a Facebook user selling a pair of Jordan 12 sneakers.
A massive walkout was held in protest of recent school gun violence at a Baltimore County high school.Students walked out of Lansdowne High School in an effort to send a message to the school board and administration, WBALTV reports.Hundreds of Lansdowne High students stage a brief walkout to bring…
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has identified two La Plata High School students suspected of raising a Confederate flag at the school in the overnight hours of May 18. La Plata High School JROTC cadets found the Confederate flag hanging from the school’s...
A 17-year-old student has been arrested after he brought a ghost gun to school and posted a photo of himself with it to Instagram Thursday, June 2, officials in Baltimore say.The teen was in custody after the 9mm Glock was recovered at Forest Park High School, district officials and authorities sai…
LA PLATA, Md. — Charles County Sheriff's detectives have found the two suspects they believe are responsible for raising a confederate flag at La Plata High School. On May 19, JROTC student cadets at La Plata High School discovered that a confederate flag had been risen on the school's flag pole as they were going to raise the American flag.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School officials believe a threat posted on social media against a Montgomery County high school was actually part of an elaborate plan to bully another student. The threat against Winston Churchill High School was posted on social media Tuesday. Montgomery County Police (MCP) Detectives investigated...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown gunsmith and laser engraver says his business has grown hectic as Maryland's new "Ghost Gun" law went into effect on June 1. "A lot of people are trying to comply with the new rules," said Doug Novic of DC Laser in Hagerstown. "If you're in the state of Maryland, you must have your gun marked."
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are investigating racist graffiti found inside a restroom stall last week at a Woodbridge high school. Swastikas, profanity and offensive images were found inside a boys restroom at Hylton High School on May 24, police said. “The drawings did not appear to contain any...
Former Maryland Attorney General and current Democratic candidate for governor Doug Gansler released a detailed plan to address surging crime in the state at a news conference in Baltimore yesterday. Called "Safe Maryland," the 21-point plan provides a framework for Gansler's stated goal of "bringing crime down and justice up." The City of Baltimore is the state's most crime-afflicted jurisdiction, but the plan would also bring policies and resources to bear in the suburban counties around D.C. "Carjackings and other crimes are on the rise in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties," the plan's introduction notes.
On June 1, after students at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center were dismissed for the day, a student told a parent that they heard about another student who made a threat to commit mass violence at the Center. The parent contacted school administrators who notified a school resource officer (SRO). The SRO initiated an investigation […]
A northern Virginia high school principal sent a letter to parents last week after someone drew swastikas and other derogatory messages and images in a bathroom stall. Officials at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge called the school resource officer after someone noticed the Nazi iconography in…
(From WBALTV) PASADENA, Md. — A fight between mail carriers in Anne Arundel County prompted residents of Pasadena’s Sunset Beach community to call the police. Residents on Rugby Road in Pasadena said the altercation started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A resident who asked not to be identified told 11 News her grandson saw a fight between two mail carriers that included their mail delivery trucks and the mail itself. “He come (sic) in and told me, ‘Mimi, they were outside fighting, and they were riding up and down the street playing bumper cars,'” she said. “He said that the one punched the window on the other one’s mail truck. The one backed up and slammed into the other one like bumper cars.”
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools student died Tuesday while on a field trip in Cecil County, the school system said. Andre Riley, a spokesman for the school system, said the seventh-grade student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School had a medical emergency while attending a field trip at NorthBay Adventure Camp in Northeast.
(From ) MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Four men — including a Baltimore City Public Schools police officer — were arrested Monday after Anne Arundel County police said they attempted to steal about 750 gallons of diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop. Michael Gibson, 53, of Westminster;...
