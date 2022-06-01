ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MD

Thieves Tried Stealing 750 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel From Millersville Truck Stop: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Four men were arrested after attempting to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop over the holiday weekend, authorities say.

Michael Gibson, 53, Jacob Hartley, 36, Xavier Harper, 32, and Shawn Mackey, 28, loaded 750 gallons of fuel into storage containers on a U-Haul at the New Transit Truck Stop on 8400 Vererans Highway, around 5 a.m., Monday, May 30, according to Anne Arundel Police.

Surveillance footage revealed all four men were linked to the theft, and the men were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

This is an open investigation and detectives believe there are other linked diesel thefts. Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millersville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Millersville, MD
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie Man Dies Of Mysterious Injuries After Crash

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Truck Stop#Thieves#Property Crime#Anne Arundel Police
Daily Voice

Vehicle Engulfed In Flames Near Montgomery Mall (VIDEO)

A vehicle went up in flames and was captured on video outside of a Macy's in Bethesda, authorities report. The fire occurred near the Montgomery Mall between I-270 Spur and West Lake Drive around 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 according to Montgomery County Officials. Some lanes leading to the mall...
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Dump truck overturns on I-95 exit ramp to Route 100 in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — One person was hospitalized after a dump truck lost control and overturned into a ditch late Friday morning in Howard County, Maryland State Police said. Police said state troopers and Howard County fire personnel were called around 11:30 a.m. to the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to eastbound Maryland Route 100 near Elkridge.
ELKRIDGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9900-block of Berliner Place in Middle River (21220) via a window. At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, an individual broke into a garage in the 7300-block … Continue reading "Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River" The post Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

PA Purse Snatcher Caught On Camera Wanted By Police

A purser snatcher who was caught in the act on a surveillance camera is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. The man pictured stole the purse (also pictured) from a woman in the 2200 block of Paxton Church Road in Harrisburg around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to a release by the Susquehanna Township police department.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy