COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has experienced a continuous rise in violence over the past two years. A group of pastors said that the violence has left a trail of tears and trauma that loved ones are left to carry. To help their communities heal, they're partnering with the CARE Coalition to assist individuals, and families in Columbus's Linden and Far East Side neighborhoods to mend after a tragedy has taken place.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO