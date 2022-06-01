All The Lamborghini Aventadors Race

It’s an Italian supercar beatdown…

The Lamborghini Aventador is about to bow out, closing an amazing era in the Italian automaker’s history. If you’re like us, seeing this legend at the very end of production is a sad experience. However, it allows for YouTube channel carwow to race all the different Aventador models against each other.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Yes, that’s right, they got one of each Aventador released for this race, including the LP 780-4 Ultimae or the final edition of the supercar. Then there’s the Aventador SVJ, Aventador S, Aventador LP 750-4 SV, and Aventador LP 700-4.

Horsepower and torque output from each of these cars climbs slightly with each successive model, but is that enough to make a big difference in the drag race? Each one has all-wheel drive, a big plus when it comes to launching, plus launch control. However, driver skill is of course a factor in any race.

Is a straight-line drag race really the best way to gauge the performance of all the Lamborghini Aventador models? That’s certainly debatable, because great skill is used in navigating turns. However, turns can also result in collisions, something we’re sure carwow didn’t want to chance, so that might be why they opted instead for a drag race.

At least they did a race with a rolling start. Some YouTube channels that do this sort of thing neglect to change it up like that.

Another big question is why they did a quarter-mile race and a half-mile race but not a full mile? Aventadors certainly are capable of pulling strong for an entire mile, making full use of their advanced aero for one thing. It seems like a missed opportunity, but maybe someone can pull off that stunt later? At least we got this much for now.

Which Aventador do you have your money on? Check out the video to see which one(s) win.