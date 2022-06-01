Cleta J. Houart – Service 06/03/22 at 1 p.m.

Marilyn Luann Lang of Hillsboro passed away on June 1st, she was 58 years old. A memorial service for Marilyn Lang will be Saturday morning, June 11th at 11 at Sandy Baptist Church in Hillsboro. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Stanley McRay Scott of Steelville died Thursday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will be at the Steelville. Cemetery. Visitation for Stanley...
Gary Lee Morris Sr. of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 85. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 10 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1 o’clock. Visitation for Gary Lee Morris Sr....
Gracia Mae Burch died Friday at the age of 93. The funeral service is Tuesday afternoon at 1 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Interment is at Eidson Cemetery. Visitation for Gracia Mae Burch is Tuesday from 11 until 1 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
James Leo Ward of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/1), he was 81 years old. Visitation for James Ward will be Tuesday (6/7) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.
Joshua James Tripp of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 26. His funeral service will be Saturday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation is today starting at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home and again...
Richard E. St. Clair of Fredericktown died Wednesday at the age of 57. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment is at Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Richard St. Clair is Friday evening from 6 until 8 at Follis...
Chester Harold Wells of Irondale died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Chester Wells is Friday evening from 5 until 8...
Lillian Parmer of Sikeston died Sunday at the age of 55. A graveside service will be held on Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Crestlawn Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve. Arrangements are through Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve.
Maude Ruth Barnhouse of Doe Run died Tuesday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Pendleton United Baptist Church in Doe Run. Interment will follow at Weiss Cemetery in Doe Run. Visitation for Maude Ruth Barnhouse is Saturday at 11 at the...
Jesse “Jay” Alford Garms of Steelville died Sunday at the age of 97. There will be a private service for immediate family only at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation for Jay Garms is Friday evening from 5 until...
Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab of Farmington, formerly of Jefferson County passed away Wednesday (6/1), at the age of 80. The funeral mass will be Saturday (6/4) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Nancy Greenwalt-Schwab will...
Steven Paul Price of Cedar Hill, passed away on Saturday, May 28th at the age of 65. A memorial gathering for Steven Price will be Saturday afternoon, June 11th, from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
(De Soto) A De Soto woman was seriously injured last night in a traffic accident on Highway 21 in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says 37 year old Kelly McMillers was driving north when she ran off the road and hit an embankment. She was taken to Mercy Hospital St....
(Imperial) Those that live or travel through north-central Jefferson County will be affected by a major road closure due to a large improvement project that starts today (Friday). Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says makes plans for alternate routes and don’t be caught off-guard. This road...
(Farmington) Country Days in Farmington is now underway. The fun runs through Sunday afternoon throughout the downtown area. Dena Branstetter with Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan says make sure to bring the kids for some good times this weekend. Steve Sloup is the C.E.O. at Ozarks Federal. He says Farmington...
(Park Hills) The public is invited to a special after work event in Park Hills on Thursday, June 16th. Tammy Coleman, the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce, describes the event. The after work event runs from 4:30 until 6 on Thursday afternoon, June 16th at the...
