MDWFP releases 2022 Memorial Day Weekend boating statistics
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Conservation Officers issued about 500 boating-related citations during the Memorial Day Weekend.
The enforcement period began Saturday, May 28 and ended Monday, May 30 at midnight.MHP responds to 4 deadly crashes during 2022 Memorial Day enforcement period
The citations included:
- 52 for alcohol and drug-related violations
- 9 for Boating Under the Influence (BUI)
- 74 for lack of wearable personal flotation devices
Conservation Officers conducted 3,800 safety checks on vessels operating on Mississippi’s public waters.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0