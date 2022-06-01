ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDWFP releases 2022 Memorial Day Weekend boating statistics

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Conservation Officers issued about 500 boating-related citations during the Memorial Day Weekend.

The enforcement period began Saturday, May 28 and ended Monday, May 30 at midnight.

MHP responds to 4 deadly crashes during 2022 Memorial Day enforcement period

The citations included:

  • 52 for alcohol and drug-related violations
  • 9 for Boating Under the Influence (BUI)
  • 74 for lack of wearable personal flotation devices

Conservation Officers conducted 3,800 safety checks on vessels operating on Mississippi’s public waters.

WJTV 12

Mississippi has more people than 2020 Census reported

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi has more people than the 2020 census reported. The 2020 Census found that Mississippi lost 6,000 people from its people. However after further review, the state gained 100,000 people. The factors that play into such a undercounting vary. Those include language barriers, internet access and people simply not being reachable. […]
WJTV 12

Make-A-Wish Mississippi receives grant through fundraising effort

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) presented a $2,515 check to Make-A-Wish Mississippi during a ceremony held last week at the IHL offices Jackson.  The check represented the culmination of a six-week fundraising effort and was raised by IHL staff members and members of the Board of Trustees to help support […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Health system in south Mississippi seeks sale or merger

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Special Olympics Mississippi travels to national competition in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For a week, Mississippi’s largest delegation of 173 members will be in Orlando, Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games competing for national titles and their goal is to bring home the trophy. Athletes, cheerleaders and coaches all packed their bags and loaded on to the buses with one thing […]
ORLANDO, FL
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Should teachers be armed in the classroom?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While some leaders in other states have discussed allowing teachers to go to school with guns, Mississippi teachers shared their thoughts. “I do have concerns about the guns getting into the hands of students who may have malicious intent,” said Larranda Cross, a teacher at New Jerusalem Christian School. This week, […]
