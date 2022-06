OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With a population of 299,157, Ottawa County maintains its status as the seventh-most populated county in the state. County officials say the population increased by 2,957 in 2021 compared to the year before, noting its significance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many populous Michigan counties failed to witness any growth.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO