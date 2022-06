Two Grambling women were taken into custody on a traffic stop Friday on numerous charges. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant J. Johnson was on patrol on Igoe Inn Road when he observed several equipment violations on a vehicle. When the vehicle was stopped, the driver, Shenita Hardyway, 43, told Sgt. Johnson her driver’s license was suspended and she was likely wanted on warrants. A records check indicated Hardyway was wanted by Ruston Police for felony theft and for failing to appear in court on suspended license and vehicle registration charges.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO