In this update, the Northampton Board of Health today announced that it recommends all residents over the age of two wear a well-fitted high filtration mask when indoors in public settings, Springfield Police on Friday seized a loaded firearm and arrested 21-year-old Jesus Oquendo, and Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released its latest COVID-19 numbers. The current 7-day positivity rate has dipped to a little over 7.5 percent with 6 new deaths due to the coronavirus. So far, 76.5 percent of eligible Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO