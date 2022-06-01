ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp spotted in UK pub on verdict day of trial

By Elizabeth Rosner, Ben Kesslen
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp was spotted at a pub in Newcastle, England on Wednesday, thousands of miles away from the Virginia courthouse where the jury was finishing their deliberations.

A representative for Depp confirmed to The Post that the actor was at The Bridge Tavern in Northern England, where viral video showed him waving to fans as his security ushered him out.

Depp reacts to fans at a pub on the day the verdict is read in his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
“Love you Johnny,” one Brit is heard saying to him. “Johnny, Johnny, I love you bro.”

Depp, 58, was at the bar before the verdict was read. His drinking a subject that repeatedly came up during the trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star jetted off to the United Kingdom after closing arguments in the case on Friday.

Heard has to pay Depp over $10 million in damages.
Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez (center) and Ben Chew (left) arrive to give a statement to the media outside the Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022.
He spent his Memorial Day weekend onstage at Jeff Beck concerts: two in Sheffield and one in London. Before the verdict, he was spotted leaving the 100 Queen’s Gate Hotel London, where suites can cost up to $2,985 a night, the Daily Mail reported .

The actor won all three counts of his bombshell defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard on Wednesday after the jury substantiated the claim that his ex-wife sullied his reputation and damaged his career when she wrote about becoming a “public figure representing domestic abuse” following the couple’s split.

The panel of seven in Fairfax awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star a total of $10.35 million, including $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, after deliberating for about 13 hours.

Community Policy