Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes savagely trolled Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills ahead of The Match. For those looking for NFL content, they got it on June 1 in the form of The Match VI. It is a golfing event that pits Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The Match has not even started yet, and there is friction on one of the teams.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO