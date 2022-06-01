More than $25,000 raised to aid Ukrainian refugees

Less than three months after Dave Zalewski started to raise funds to help Ukrainian refugees, more than $25,000 has been raised and donated to worldwide relief efforts.

Zalewski, a lifelong resident of Langlade County, has started a campaign in mid-March, just a few weeks after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Initially, he said he and some friends would match funds raised up to $10,000.

The money raised was distributed among three charities working directly with the refugees. They are Save the Children, World Central Kitchen and Razom in Ukraine (together in Ukrainian). These three nonprofit groups cover the areas of food, shelter and medical assistance for the refugees.

An account has been set up at CoVantage Credit Union. Check donations should be marked “Community Kindness/Ukrainian Relief.” A Facebook page under this same name and a GoFundMe page were also set up.

Donations are still being accepted.