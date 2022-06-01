ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Marine Corps sparks outrage with rainbow bullets to mark Pride month

By Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onQFn_0fxRXpi800

The Marine Corps marked the start of Pride month with an image of a combat helmet adorned with rainbow-colored bullets on Wednesday — sparking outrage over the mixing of warfare and wokeness.

“Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the Marines tweeted on their official account.

“We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.”

The message was accompanied by an image reminiscent of the poster for the 1987 Vietnam War movie “Full Metal Jacket,” which featured a helmet with rounds of high-powered rifle ammo tucked into its band.

But instead of having “BORN TO KILL” scrawled across the helmet’s camouflage cover, the updated version has “PROUD TO SERVE” written on the band — and bullets colored red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsbFI_0fxRXpi800
The poster for director Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 film.
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

The tweet quickly prompted thousands of responses, with Erick Aguilar, a Republican congressional candidate in Florida, sarcastically asking , “Ummmm….. Is this satire?”

Jason Buttrill, whose profile says he’s a former Marine and Defense Department analyst, wrote , “F–k out of here with this. We don’t take political sides, and we don’t engage in social commentary. We kill the enemy… period.”

User @Hannibalsbarka snarked , “Getting killed by a rainbow bullet is so progressive.”

Ummmm….. Is this satire? https://t.co/cnx97Azgon

— Erick Aguilar for Congress, FL 4th District (@ErickAguilarJAX) June 1, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Another user, @TheRealEJones, lamented , “What the actual F. My Corp [sic]. And a great movie cover destroyed by wokism.”

User @VrishnikG also referenced “Full Metal Jacket” by posting a meme of the movie’s drill instructor, played by the late R. Lee Ermey, telling his recruits, “Here, you are all equally worthless.”

“They should’ve stuck with this message,” the tweet added.

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said , “Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity?”

A similar sentiment was voiced by user @JackedTNT, who urged , “Focus on building warriors and less about social bulls–t.”

Legendary Marine Lt. General Lewis “Chesty” Puller was invoked by user @RufusDryer, who said the Corps’ most-decorated member “is rolling in his grave.”

Comments / 76

EXACTLY
2d ago

Mark pride ? You mean wickedness , how can it be called pride (2 ) men having dog sex ? Democrats are sick minded and without the Spirit of God in their lives

Reply(6)
19
46..&..2
2d ago

Full Metal Jacket 2 Marines holding hands frolicking in fields of flowers wearing our newly designed camouflage uniforms LOL

Reply(2)
16
Ann Plamondon
2d ago

The ask don’t tell policy truly was the nail in the coffin for the military. And now we have Sally’s that want to be John’s and we have John’s that want to be Susie and our military is absolutely an embarrassment to this country.

Reply
8
