ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles gas station charges $8 per gallon as prices skyrocket

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJHJV_0fxRXo4d00

A Los Angeles gas station was charging more than $8 a gallon Wednesday as fuel prices soar to record highs across the country ahead of the start of summer.

The Chevron station in downtown LA is charging a whopping $8.059 per gallon for regular unleaded – over $1.86 more than the statewide average in California. Prices were $8.079 for plus, $8.989 for supreme and a wallet-busting $9.199 for diesel, local reports showed.

The sticker shock at the station on Alameda Street had one shocked Florida motorist declaring “that’s f—king crazy.”

“A hundred and 40 dollars to fill up my van!” he told Fox 11 Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Another motorist begrudgingly filled up his tank at the self-service station in a neighborhood with limited fuel options, Fox reported.

“I didn’t want to come to this station but I kind of ran out of gas so I thought I had to,” he said.

The eye-popping prices come as the national average for regular hit a record-high of $4.671 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA . The Golden State also set another record high with $6.194 on Wednesday, up from $5.736 only a month ago – and $4.202 a year ago, AAA figures showed.

A spokesperson for Chevron said there are a lot of factors that affect gas prices, “including some unique ones specific to California.”

“This station, along with the majority of our branded stations in California, are owned by independent businesspeople who make their own decisions about the prices to charge at their stations,” spokesperson Tyler Kruzich said in a statement provided to The Post.

No one answered at a phone number listed at the station on Wednesday. A reporter with the local Fox station was told by an employee to leave the property, video showed.

A spokesman for California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the office couldn’t confirm any price gouging investigations but said the law is only triggered in the case of a federal, state or local emergency.

“That being said, we’re closely monitoring the market, and laws prohibiting deceptive pricing, price fixing or other antitrust violations remain in effect,” the office said in a statement to The Post.

Bonta sent a letter to oil refineries in March warning against “illegal market manipulation” or other state laws, the spokesman added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
California Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy