ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Monkeypox Cases Identified In NY

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdOVJ_0fxRXjf000

Two new presumed monkeypox cases have been reported in New York, bringing the total number of patients being evaluated for the virus up to four.

The New York City Department of Health announced that as of Wednesday, June 1, there have been four people in New York City who have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

According to health officials, people most susceptible to contracting monkeypox include people who recently traveled to Portugal, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Central or Western African countries.

It is also more likely to spread among men who have sex with men, or anyone with close social or physical contact with others.

Officials said that most New Yorkers are not at risk of infection with monkeypox.

“Monkeypox is rare but can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person or animal,” according to the NYC Department of Health.

“This might include contact with the skin lesions, body fluids, or sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by someone who is infectious, and also through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact.”

As a precaution, officials said that any New Yorkers who experience a flu-like illness with swelling of lymph nodes and rash occurring on the face and body should contact their healthcare provider.”

There has been one confirmed monkeypox case in Massachusetts, with possible cases being reported in Washington, Utah, California, and Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that could be preceded by a prodrome including fever, lymphadenopathy, and often other non-specific symptoms such as malaise, headache, and muscle aches.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, although antivirals developed for use in patients with smallpox may prove beneficial, officials noted.

“Based on the limited information available at this time, the risk to the public appears low,” according to the CDC. "Some people who may have symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact their healthcare provider for a risk assessment.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CEO From Greenwich Indicted For $116 Test Scam

The former CEO of a New York-based health care company from Fairfield County was charged with orchestrating a COVID-19 rapid-test investment scam that fleeced victims of $116 million, federal authorities said. Marc Schessel, age 62, of Greenwich, had his company, SCWorx Corps, make bogus public claims that it was buying...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Florida, NY
State
Utah State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Daily Voice

New Westchester Law Requires Gun Shop Owners Post Warnings

In the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country, elected officials in Westchester took steps to help curtail the sale of potentially dangerous weapons in the county. Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed legislation that will require the posting of notices warning of the dangers of weapons or firearms at the point of sale and at the point of the issuance of a firearm license.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Cdc#New Yorkers
CBS New York

Geese invasion causing "health hazard" in N.J., some say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City residents are stepping into an unpleasant problem -- geese droppings all over public spaces and sidewalks."The geese have invaded like I've never seen before," Jersey City resident David Krell said.Thirty years living in Jersey City, and Krell says the geese have gotten out of hand."They're defecating all over the place," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.Krell snapped photos over the weekend of the mess left behind in Newport from Elephant Park to the sidewalks near the water. There, CBS2 saw plenty of geese congregating and even someone feeding them."I see people walking their dogs, walking...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TheHorse.com

Horse at Pennsylvania Boarding Facility Positive for EHV

One horse at a boarding facility in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1 myeloencephalopathy). The horse presented with a mild fever, followed several days later by severe neurologic signs, prompting testing and euthanasia. The horse was not a new resident at the nonshowing facility, and all other horses on the property are under quarantine and being monitored for signs of EHV.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Department of Health
philadelphiaweekly.com

Vigilante group Guardian Angels restarts in Philly, chronicles targeting “homeless addicts”

As TJ Cahill tells it, he just “dares to care.” If you listen to a slew of local residents across the Philly Internet, he cares about as much as Mussolini did. Whether he’s a hero or a villain is probably a litmus test about your personal politics, though. Or, it depends on whether you think it’s a good idea to empower a random guy in a beret to become Judge Dredd of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Settlement ends police stings in NYC bus terminal bathrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy