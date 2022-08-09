ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full moon calendar 2022: When to see the next full moon

By Kimberly Hickok
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Celestron)

Looking for a telescope to see the supermoon? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide .

The next full moon will occur on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 9:36 p.m. (0336 Aug. 12 GMT), but the moon will appear full the night before and after its peak to the casual stargazer.

The August full moon is also known as the Full Sturgeon Moon. It will be the fourth of four supermoons in a row , according to NASA eclipse watcher Fred Espenak. You can watch a live webcast of the supermoon early Thursday, Aug.11 .

The full moon shows its face to Earth about once a month. Well, sort of.

Most of the time, the full moon isn't perfectly full. We always see the same side of the moon, but part of it is in shadow, due to the moon's rotation . Only when the moon, Earth and the sun are perfectly aligned is the moon 100% full, and that alignment produces a lunar eclipse.

And sometimes — once in a blue moon — the moon is full twice in a month (or four times in a season, depending on which definition you prefer).

You can prepare for the next full moon or eclipse with our guide on how to photograph a lunar eclipse , as well as how to photograph the moon with a camera in general, can help you make the most of the event. If you need imaging gear, consider our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography to make sure you're ready for the next eclipse.

If you're looking for binoculars or a telescope to observe the moon, check out our guides for the best binoculars and best telescopes .

Related: Night sky, June 2022: What you can see for the rest of this month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWfx6_0fxRXhtY00

When is the full moon? Calendar dates for 2022

This is when full moons will occur in 2022, according to NASA:

Date Name U.S. Eastern Time GMT
January 17 Wolf Moon 6:48 p.m. 23:48
February 16 Snow Moon 11:57 a.m. 16:57
March 18 Worm Moon 3:17 am. 07:17
April 16 Pink Moon 2:55 p.m. 18:55
May 16 Flower Moon 12:14 a.m. 04:14
June 14 Strawberry Moon 7:52 a.m. 11:52
July 13 Buck Moon 2:37 p.m. 18:37
August 11 Sturgeon Moon 9:36 p.m. 01:36 Aug. 12
September 10 Harvest Moon 5:59 a.m. 09:59
October 9 Hunter's Moon 4:55 p.m. 20:55
November 8 Beaver Moon 6:02 a.m. 11:02
December 7 Cold Moon 11:08 p.m. 4:08 (Dec. 8)

The 2022 full moon names explained

Many cultures have given distinct names to each month's full moon. The names were applied to the entire month in which each occurred. The Farmer's Almanac lists several names that are commonly used in the United States. There are some variations in the moon names, but in general, the same ones were used among the Algonquin tribes from New England on west to Lake Superior. European settlers followed their own customs and created some of their own names.

Other Native American people had different names. In the book " This Day in North American Indian History " (Da Capo Press, 2002), author Phil Konstantin lists more than 50 native peoples and their names for full moons. He also lists them on his website, AmericanIndian.net .

Amateur astronomer Keith Cooley has a brief list of the moon names of other cultures , including Chinese and Celtic, on his website.

Chinese moon names:

Month Name Month Name
January Holiday Moon July Hungry Ghost Moon
February Budding Moon August Harvest Moon
March Sleepy Moon September Chrysanthemum Moon
April Peony Moon October Kindly moon
May Dragon Moon November White Moon
June Lotus Moon December Bitter Moon
Full moon names often correspond to seasonal markers, so a Harvest Moon occurs at the end of the growing season, in September or October, and the Cold Moon occurs in frosty December. At least, that's how it works in the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Southern Hemisphere, where the seasons are switched, the Harvest Moon occurs in March and the Cold Moon is in June. According to Earthsky.org , these are common names for full moons south of the equator.

January: Hay Moon, Buck Moon, Thunder Moon, Mead Moon
February (mid-summer): Grain Moon, Sturgeon Moon, Red Moon, Wyrt Moon, Corn Moon, Dog Moon, Barley Moon
March: Harvest Moon, Corn Moon
April: Harvest Moon, Hunter’s Moon, Blood Moon
May: Hunter’s Moon, Beaver Moon, Frost Moon
June: Oak Moon, Cold Moon, Long Night’s Moon
July: Wolf Moon, Old Moon, Ice Moon
August: Snow Moon, Storm Moon, Hunger Moon, Wolf Moon
September: Worm Moon, Lenten Moon, Crow Moon, Sugar Moon, Chaste Moon, Sap Moon
October: Egg Moon, Fish Moon, Seed Moon, Pink Moon, Waking Moon
November: Corn Moon, Milk Moon, Flower Moon, Hare Moon
December: Strawberry Moon, Honey Moon, Rose Moon

The phases of the moon explained with dates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAkuB_0fxRXhtY00

The moon phases and dates for August 2022. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The moon is a sphere that travels once around Earth every 27.3 days. It also takes about 27 days for the moon to rotate on its axis . So, the moon always shows us the same face; there is no single "dark side" of the moon. As the moon revolves around Earth, it is illuminated from varying angles by the sun — what we see when we look at the moon is reflected sunlight. On average, the moon rises about 50 minutes later each day, which means sometimes it rises during daylight and other times at night.

There are four phases of the moon , new moon, first quarter moon, full moon and third quarter moon.

At new moon , the moon is between Earth and the sun, so that the side of the moon facing toward us receives no direct sunlight, and is lit only by dim sunlight reflected from Earth.

A few days later, as the moon moves around Earth, the side we can see gradually becomes more illuminated by direct sunlight. This thin sliver is called the waxing crescent .

A week after the new moon, the moon is 90 degrees away from the sun in the sky and is half-illuminated from our point of view — what we call first quarter because it is about a quarter of the way around Earth.

A few days later, the area of illumination continues to increase. More than half of the moon's face appears to be getting sunlight. This phase is called a waxing gibbous moon.

When the moon has moved 180 degrees from its new moon position, the sun, Earth and the moon form a line. The moon’s disk is as close as it can be to being fully illuminated by the sun, so this is called full moon .

Next, the moon moves until more than half of its face appears to be getting sunlight, but the amount is decreasing. This is the waning gibbous phase .

Days later, the moon has moved another quarter of the way around Earth, to the third quarter position. The sun's light is now shining on the other half of the visible face of the moon.

Next, the moon moves into the waning crescent phase as less than half of its face appears to be getting sunlight, and the amount is decreasing.

Finally, the moon moves back to its new moon starting position. Because the moon’s orbit is not exactly in the same plane as Earth’s orbit around the sun, they rarely are perfectly aligned. Usually the moon passes above or below the sun from our vantage point, but occasionally it passes right in front of the sun, and we get an eclipse of the sun .

Each full moon is calculated to occur at an exact moment, which may or may not be near the time the moon rises where you are. So when a full moon rises, it’s typically doing so some hours before or after the actual time when it’s technically full, but a casual skywatcher won’t notice the difference. In fact, the moon will often look roughly the same on two consecutive nights surrounding the full moon.

Lunar eclipses of 2022

Lunar eclipses are inextricably tied to the full moon.

When the moon is in its full phase, it is passing behind the Earth with respect the sun and can pass through Earth's shadow, creating a lunar eclipse. When the moon is fully inside the Earth's shadow, we see a total lunar eclipse. At other times, the moon only partially passes through the Earth's shadow in what is known as a partial, or even penumbral lunar eclipse (when the moon only skirts through the outermost region of Earth's shadow).

In 2022, there are two lunar eclipses: A total lunar eclipse on May 16 and a total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8 .

The total lunar eclipse of May 16 was be visible across North and South America, Europe and Africa. It began at 9:32 p.m. EDT (0132 GMT) and lasted about 5 hours and 18 minutes, according to NASA's Eclipse website . The eclipse peaked at 12:12 a.m. EDT (0412 on May 17 GMT).

The total lunar eclipse of Nov. 8 will be visible across Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean and the Americas. It will begin at 3:02 a.m. EST (0802 GMT) and last about 5 hours, 53 minutes, with totality lasting 1 hour, 24 minutes, according to NASA. It will peak at 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT).

Because the moon's orbit around the Earth is tilted, it does not line up with Earth's shadow every month and we do not have a lunar eclipse each month.

Solar eclipses of 2022

When the moon is in its "new" phase, it passing between the Earth and the sun, so the side facing the Earth appears dark.

Occasionally, the moon's orbit lines up with the sun in such away that part or all of the sun can be blocked by the moon, as viewed from Earth. When the moon completely blocks the sun's disk, we see a total solar eclipse during the day, which can be a truly awe-inspiring site. Other times, the moon can only partially block the sun in a partial solar eclipse.

The moon can even create a "ring of fire" solar eclipse when it passes directly in front the sun, but is at a point in its orbit that is too far from Earth to fully cover the sun's disk. This leaves a ring, or "annulus," around the moon to create what is called an annular solar eclipse.

There are two solar eclipses in 2022: a partial solar eclipse on April 30 and a partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25 .

The partial solar eclipse of April 30 was visible from parts of the southeastern Pacific Ocean and southern South America. It began at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT) and ended at 6:37 p.m. EDT (2237 GMT), according to NASA's solar eclipse page .

The partial solar eclipse of Oct. 25 will be visible from parts of Europe, northeast Africa, the Middle East and western Asia. It will begin at 4:58 a.m. EST (0858 GMT) and end at 9:02 a.m. EST (1302 GMT).

Comments / 0

