ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

What is the moon phase today? Lunar phases 2022

By Tariq Malik
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

This page was updated on Oct. 18, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljfw9_0fxRXg0p00

The moon phases of October 2022 and their dates. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Top telescope pick!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lF86l_0fxRXg0p00

(Image credit: Celestron)

Looking for a telescope for the moon or lunar eclipse? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide .

Today, Oct. 18, 2022 , the moon is 23 days old and is in the Waning Crescent moon phase of its lunar cycle. It is 43% illuminated. In October 2022, the moon's phases occur on these days:

First Quarter: Oct. 2
Full Moon: Oct. 9
Last Quarter: Oct. 17
New Moon: Oct. 25

Moon phases reveal the passage of time in the night sky. Some nights when we look up at the moon, it is full and bright; sometimes it is just a sliver of silvery light. These changes in appearance are the phases of the moon. As the moon orbits Earth, it cycles through eight distinct phases.

The four primary phases of the moon occur about a week apart, with the full moon its most dazzling stage. Check out amazing photos of the Harvest Moon of 2022 from observers around the world last month on Sept. 10!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEvgx_0fxRXg0p00 Tariq Malik Editor-in-Chief

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001. He covers skywatching, human spaceflight, exploration as well as space science and entertainment, and enjoys observing the moon through a tabletop Celestron telescope when the weather is clear.

What's the moon phase tonight?

While the moon has four distinct phases each month, it is always changing.

As you observe the moon during the month, watch as it grows from a new moon to a first quarter moon. As it grows, it is known as a waxing moon, and gradually increases from a waxing "crescent" (for its shape into the first quarter moon. As it continues to brighten, it takes on an oblong, or "gibbous," shape until it reaches the full moon stage.

Then it will repeat the steps in reverse as it heads back to a new moon. You can see what today's moon phase is here with the embedded widget on this page, courtesy of In-The-Sky.org .

What is the next moon phase?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK13h_0fxRXg0p00

A full moon rises over the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls )

After the last quarter moon on Oct. 17 at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT). The next moon phase milestone will be the New Moon on Oct. 25 at 6:49 a.m. EDT (1049 GMT) .

The new moon is the so-called "invisible phase of the moon," according to NASA , because the illuminated side of the moon is facing away from Earth, toward the sun . The moon is also in the sky during the day, and without its Earth-facing side illuminated by the sun, observers can't really see it.

Occasionally, the moon's orbit does bring it directly between the Earth and the sun during a new moon, causing a solar eclipse or, even more amazingly, a total solar eclipse. But because the moon's orbit is tilted with respect to the Earth, this alignment does not occur every month.m Earth. What we'll see is only half of the moon (a quarter) that will be illuminated in this phase.

This month the new moon will cause a partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25 that will be visible from parts of Europe, western Asia and northeast Africa. The eclipse will be livestreamed online for those unable to view it in person, you can find out how to watch the last solar eclipse of 2022 in our webcast guide.


Related: Solar eclipses 2022: When, where & how to see them

Moon phase calendar for 2022

Here are the moon phases for 2022, according to NASA's SKYCAL . Times and dates are in UTC time. If you need equipment for viewing the moon, check out our guide to the best telescopes and the best telescopes for kids .

You can also check out our guide on how to photograph the moon , as well as how to photograph a lunar eclipse for major moon events. There's even a guide on how to photograph a solar eclipse .

If you're looking for imaging gear, our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotograph y guides can help prepare you for the next lunar sight.

Phases of the moon 2022 with dates (Eastern Time)
New Moon First Quarter Full Moon Last Quarter
Jan 2, 1:33 p.m. Jan. 9, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 17, 6:48 p.m. Jan. 25. 8:41 a.m.
Feb. 1, 12:46 a.m. Feb. 8, 8:50 a.m. Feb. 16, 11:57 a.m. Feb. 23, 5:32 p.m.
March 2, 12:35 p.m. March 10, 5:45 a.m. March 18, 3:17 a.m. March 25, 1:37 a.m..
April 1, 2:24 a.m. April 9, 2:48 a.m. April 16, 2:55 p.m. April 23, 7:56 a.m.
April 30 4:28 p.m. May 8, 8:21 p.m. May 16, 12:14 a.m. May 22, 2:43 p.m.
May 30, 7:30 a.m. June 7, 10:48 a.m. June 14, 7:52 a.m. June 20, 11:11 p.m.
June 28, 10:52 p.m. July 6, 10:14 p.m. July 13 2:37 p.m. July 20,10:18 a.m.
July 28, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 5, 7:06 a.m. Aug. 11, 9:36 p.m. Aug. 19, 12:36 a.m.
Aug. 27, 4:17 a.m. Sept. 3, 2:08 p.m. Sept. 10, 5:59 a.m. Sept. 17, 5:52 p.m.
Sept. 25, 5:54 p.m. Oct. 2, 8:14 p.m. Oct. 9,.4:55 p.m. Oct. 17, 1:15 p.m.
Oct. 25, 6:49 a.m. Nov. 1, 1:37 a.m. Nov. 8, 6:02 a.m. Nov. 16, 8:27 a.m.
Nov. 23, 5:57 p.m. Nov. 30, 9:36 a.m. Dec. 7, 11:08 p.m. Dec. 16, 3:56 a.m.
Dec. 23, 5:17 a.m. Dec. 29, 8:20 p.m.

Phases of the moon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO1f2_0fxRXg0p00

This NASA graphic shows the phases of the moon and the orientation of the moon, Earth and sun during each phase. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Bill Dunford)
Related:

How to photograph the moon using a camera: techniques, kit, and settings

How to observe the moon with a telescope

What you can see in this month's night sky

Best cameras for astrophotography

The moon, like Earth, is a sphere, and it is always half-illuminated by the sun. As the moon travels around Earth, we see more or less of the illuminated half. Moon phases describe how much of the moon's disk is illuminated from our perspective.

New moon : The moon is between Earth and the sun, and the side of the moon facing toward us receives no direct sunlight; it is lit only by dim sunlight reflected from Earth.

Waxing crescent : As the moon moves around Earth, the side we can see gradually becomes more illuminated by direct sunlight.

First quarter : The moon is 90 degrees away from the sun in the sky and is half-illuminated from our point of view. We call it "first quarter" because the moon has traveled about a quarter of the way around Earth since the new moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6zco_0fxRXg0p00

See the moon phases, and the difference between a waxing and waning crescent or gibbous moon, in this Space.com infographic about the lunar cycle each month. See the full infographic . (Image credit: Karl Tate, SPACE.com)

Waxing gibbous : The area of illumination continues to increase. More than half of the moon's face appears to be getting sunlight.

Full moon : The moon is 180 degrees away from the sun and is as close as it can be to being fully illuminated by the sun from our perspective. The sun, Earth and the moon are aligned, but because the moon’s orbit is not exactly in the same plane as Earth’s orbit around the sun, they rarely form a perfect line. When they do, we have a lunar eclipse as Earth's shadow crosses the moon's face.

Waning gibbous : More than half of the moon's face appears to be getting sunlight, but the amount is decreasing.

Last quarter : The moon has moved another quarter of the way around Earth, to the third quarter position. The sun's light is now shining on the other half of the visible face of the moon.

Waning crescent : Less than half of the moon's face appears to be getting sunlight, and the amount is decreasing.

Finally, the moon is back to its new moon starting position. Now, the moon is between Earth and the sun. Usually, the moon passes above or below the sun from our vantage point, but occasionally it passes right in front of the sun, and we get a solar eclipse .

Additional moon phase resources

NASA's SkyCal Events Calendar offers a comprehensive calendar of moon phases, lunar and solar eclipses and more for the entire calendar year. You can see more about the full moons of 2022, in Space.com's Full Moon Calendar . Our night sky guide has a list of events for skywatching this month.

Bibliography

SkyCal - SkyEvents Calendar, NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

What's Up - Skywatching Tips from NASA
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to See the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower Caused by Halley's Comet This Week

Whenever the famed Halley's Comet makes a trip through the inner solar system every 75 years or so, it leaves behind clouds of dust and cosmic detritus. And each year around this time, our planet floats through some of those clouds, producing what we know as the Orionid meteor shower.
BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

How to Watch the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower

Halley’s Comet won’t be visible for 39 more years, but at least we can enjoy its dust. The annual Orionid meteor shower, a byproduct of Halley’s most recent pass near Earth, has begun. The shower is set to last for the rest of October and the beginning...
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
The Independent

Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt

After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch

Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
BGR.com

Startling discovery shows the Moon is drifting away from Earth

Every year, the Moon drifts further away from the Earth. According to a post on The Conversation, the Moon drifts away from our planet at a rate of 3.8 centimeters a year. At that rate, in 100 years, the Moon will have drifted roughly 380 centimeters from our planet, a total of around 12 feet.
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff

For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Orionid meteor shower this week won’t be as intense as what’s to come in 2023, Nasa expert says

“Bright,” “fast,” and “beautiful” are all words Nasa uses to describe the annual Orionid meteor shower which could be streaking across the skies near you on Thursday and Friday.While they are not the most intense of meteor showers, “the Orionids are a reliable medium intensity meteor shower,” William Cooke, the lead at Nasa’s Meteoroid Environment Office, told The Independent in an interview this week.The 2022 Orionids will peak on Friday 21 October, and may average around 20 meteors per hour. Skywatchers may be able to see some Orionids a day or two before and after the peak.The Orionids may appear...
Essence

Black Witches Debunk Witchcraft’s Biggest Myths

European misconceptions of Blackness and witchcraft are still influencing today’s views on witches and traditional, non-Christian religions. An old, common misconception of witches is that they’re all white. Another is that they’re associated with the devil. African and Black American culture has long included non-traditional spirituality that’s been misunderstood by white communities, as well as our own.
Phys.org

NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse movie of entire sky

Pictures of the sky can show us cosmic wonders; movies can bring them to life. Movies from NASA's NEOWISE space telescope are revealing motion and change across the sky. Every six months, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft completes one trip halfway around the Sun, taking images in all directions. Stitched together, those images form an "all-sky" map showing the location and brightness of hundreds of millions of objects. Using 18 all-sky maps produced by the spacecraft (with the 19th and 20th to be released in March 2023), scientists have created what is essentially a time-lapse movie of the sky, revealing changes that span a decade.
The Atlantic

There’s Hope for Life on Europa, a Distant Moon

Cynthia Phillips was mesmerized when she saw the latest pictures of her favorite moon. Here at last was a fresh look at Europa, an icy satellite of Jupiter. The moon resembles a truffle drizzled haphazardly with strips of melted white chocolate, as if the universe had rushed to finish a baking-show challenge. The images gave us a new sense of Europa’s topography, its collection of ridges and troughs appearing more intricate than ever. The lighting was different this time, Phillips told me, and the shadows brought out dramatic shapes in the terrain.
Space.com

Space.com

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy