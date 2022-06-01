ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Edenton memorial to pay tribute to submariners

By By Tyler Newman Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

EDENTON — Officials broke ground Monday on Edenton’s newest waterfront attraction — the Albemarle Sound Submarine Veterans Bench.

The Albemarle Sound Base Chapter of the N.C. Submarine Veterans hosted the event.

Chapter Commander Frank Jones began the ceremony by reading the names of submariners who have died over the last several decades. A bell tolled after each name was read.

Following Jones was state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who praised the hard work by members of the “silent service.”

“History will forever remember these brave souls who got into these little metal machines to leave whatever port they were leaving and go out on patrol,” Steinburg said. “The fallen are eternally patrolling, so those who are out at sea today are never alone.”

Steinburg also acknowledged Sandy Duckwall, a former Camden County commissioner who was 15 when her father died aboard the USS Thresher after it sank off the coast of Cape Cod on April 10, 1963. It remains the second-deadliest submarine incident on record.

Referring to the memorial bench, Steinburg said he saw no better place for it than the Edenton waterfront.

“Through the efforts of this local post, we need to be so grateful for the individuals who have not always gotten their due,” Steinburg said. “This is a small way for us in Edenton — in light of current events — to have a slice of peace, serenity and happiness.”

The senator closed with a quote from President John F. Kennedy on the sinking of the Thresher: “The future of our country will always be sure when there are men such as these to give their lives to preserve it,” he said. “They are forever on patrol, never to be forgotten.”

Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings also read a proclamation from the town honoring the local submariners chapter.

“It is an honor to welcome them to the waterfront,” Stallings said.

Steinburg and Stallings then joined submarine veterans Mark Thesier and Jones in lifting the first dirt from the ground.

After the groundbreaking, Rae Ohlert performed a rendition of “For Those in Peril on the Sea.”

Jones told the crowd the chapter is now “over halfway” to its fundraising goal for the bench project.

For more information on how to donate to the Memorial Bench project, contact Frank Jones at (252) 548-4384, Rae Ohlert at (571) 224-3806 or Mark Thesier at LTLDO2002@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

