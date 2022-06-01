ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Parents vs. the state

By Katelynn Richardson
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe education system from the highest levels wants to weaken the ties between parents and children. Last Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona would not say definitively during congressional testimony whether parents should be informed that their child is undergoing gender transition at school. While Cardona said that...

Comments / 8

Cheryl Koehler
2d ago

Schools should always inform parents of anything that goes on there. it's a parents right to make decisions for their children in any case.

Reply(2)
17
John Smith
2d ago

I feel like the parents trying to get their kids dicks cut off shouldn't be trusted.. that seems like a red flag situation..

Reply
9
