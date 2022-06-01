ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

COCC launching new visual arts certificate programs in graphic design, illustration

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx7nm_0fxRXDbs00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s art department will begin offering two unique visual art certificate programs this fall, specializing in graphic design and illustration, the school said Wednesday.

Packaged as three-term programs, the certificates are intended to provide job-ready skill sets. In addition, either certificate can be combined with an additional term of coursework to achieve both in just four terms. Students can take the classes either in-person or online. Registration for these and all other COCC fall term classes is now open at cocc.edu.

The one-year graphic design certificate provides instruction for future art directors, graphic designers, marketing specialists, UX/UI designers and production artists. The curriculum covers primary art principles, digital photography, layout concepts, vector graphics and strategic branding.

The one-year illustration certificate provides instruction for future illustrators, art directors, animators, game developers and concept artists. The curriculum covers primary art principles, digital painting, vector art, character and environmental concept art and illustrating complex concepts.

“This is one of only a few illustration certificate programs in the state, and we’re very excited to be bringing these programs to Central Oregon,” said Venus Nguyen, assistant professor of art. “For aspiring artists, or other professions where these skills expand one’s employability, it’s a great way to launch a career.”

Certain areas of the graphics arts industry currently forecast above-average growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in the art director field, for instance, are expected to grow by 11% between 2020 and 2030.

The post COCC launching new visual arts certificate programs in graphic design, illustration appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

What’s on the minds and in the plans for 2 of Central Oregon’s Class of ’22 high school graduates?

Thea Brown and Gabriel Favia are spending their last few days walking the halls of Realms High School, getting ready to graduate. As we all know, and have lived in recent years, Central Oregon's high school Class of 2022 has been through it all. The post What’s on the minds and in the plans for 2 of Central Oregon’s Class of ’22 high school graduates? appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
klcc.org

New pavilion offers space for year-round farmers market in Eugene

A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete. The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion this Saturday. The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot. Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager....
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Art Department#Graphic Design#College#Cocc#Bend#Cocc Edu#Ux#Ui
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec Board to hear recommended changes in wake of Whitewater Park surfer’s death

The Bend Park and Recreation Board next Tuesday evening will receive findings and recommendations for changes to the Bend Whitewater Park’s “surf wave,” to improve safety in the wake of a 17-year-old surfer’s death, with a goal of reopening on June 18, after changes are made. The post Bend Park and Rec Board to hear recommended changes in wake of Whitewater Park surfer’s death appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles Medical Group physicians, other health care workers file for union representation

The Central Oregon Providers Network, representing about 300 St. Charles Medical Group physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare workers, filed for union representation Friday, joining what officials called "the growing surge of workers across the country who are demanding a voice in the workplace." The post St. Charles Medical Group physicians, other health care workers file for union representation appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
TheHorse.com

Oregon Horse Tests Positive for EHV-1 After State Meet

A horse residing at a ranch in Clackamas County, Oregon, presented with neurologic signs and later tested positive for equine herpesvirus type-1 (EHV-1) on May 31. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) confirmed the horse has been euthanized. The owners reported they were recently at the 2022 Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) state championship at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, from May 12-15. An additional horse from the same ranch also participated in the OHSET meet and developed respiratory clinical signs but is reported to be recovering.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sunriver Stars Community Theatre donating play proceeds to World Central Kitchen for Ukraine

The Sunriver Stars Community Theater and its patrons will be helping feed the Ukrainian people in performances later this week, as it showcases a production by Patrick Rainville Dorn called "The Blabbermouth, the Puff Monster, and the Wolf; Topsy-Turvy Tales from Ukraine." The post Sunriver Stars Community Theatre donating play proceeds to World Central Kitchen for Ukraine appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Time To Shine For The Classics

They will come from all over in contemporary and old-time cars and trucks, motorcycles and jeeps, even tow trucks and fire trucks from back in the day, all polished and tricked out for a parade. Junction City will come to a standstill for all the vehicles to be admired June...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Record-high hay prices add to struggles for C.O. businesses, with impacts on Sisters ranch and stable owners

Eagle Bear Ranch owner T.K. Nobear buys mixed orchard grass hay, along with other types, to care for her alpacas and up to 24 horses. But with the soaring cost of hay, she's had to turn people away from her horse boarding facility in Sisters. The post Record-high hay prices add to struggles for C.O. businesses, with impacts on Sisters ranch and stable owners appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
hh-today.com

Mysterious hum: in search of the cause

A reader who lives in the Broadway Neighborhood of West Albany has been bothered by a mysterious humming noise at night, and she wondered if I had any ideas about the cause. “It is a sound with a vibration, like being on an airplane feels,” she wrote. “Some nights it is quite loud and hard to fall asleep to. Other nights it is quite faint, but ever present nonetheless. It comes through ear plugs which seem to accentuate the vibrational hum.”
KTVZ News Channel 21

Athletic Society Bend helps local charities; KIDS Center is first to receive support

Athletic Society Bend, a new fitness group, is playing a role in helping the community, and not just physically. Each month, it will choose a charity to serve. KIDS Center is the first to kick off the supportive efforts. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping children that have suffered abuse. Athletic Society Bend will host The post Athletic Society Bend helps local charities; KIDS Center is first to receive support appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend city councilors begin process of choosing two replacements for departed colleagues

A subcommittee of three Bend city councilors on Friday made fairly quick work of narrowing a list of 36 applicants for two vacant council seats to 10; each reviewed the stack of applications on their own and came up with their own lists, which overlapped to a large degree. The post Bend city councilors begin process of choosing two replacements for departed colleagues appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy