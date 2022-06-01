WATCH: Joy Behar calls AR-style rifles 'weapons of mass destruction'

The View h ost Joy Behar referred to AR-style rifles as " weapons of mass destruction " Wednesday as the group continued discussing the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and gun control.

“They’re just weapons of mass destruction," Behar claimed.

She was responding to fellow host Whoopi Goldberg , who said the guns shouldn't be in anyone's hands “unless they’re a soldier.”

Goldberg further took issue with commentators on Fox News who attributed mass shootings to cultural causes. According to her, the problem is solely guns.

“The issue is that there’s an assault weapon out there that people can put their hands on," she explained. “They can put their hands on it easier than they can get a glass of beer in a bar."



“It’s not that there’s no God in the classroom or in people’s lives,” Goldberg added.

“God is in the Pledge of Allegiance,” Behar said.

“It is made to kill and destroy bodies. … That’s what it’s for," Goldberg said of AR-style weapons.



“A handgun does not turn people to dust,” she added.

Behar then explained that she is no longer optimistic about a gun control compromise in Congress after listening to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). She said she continues to listen to him because “we must maintain our rage” despite her co-hosts urging her to ignore him.

When conservative commentator and guest host Tara Setmayer asked about the use of black markets in the event that AR-style rifles are banned, noting that they're the most popular gun in the country, Goldberg said, “The same thing … is being threatened to women who decide maybe I need to go talk to somebody about an abortion. What’d they say? 'Report them and we’ll put them in jail.'”