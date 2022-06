COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With twelve days left before the June 14, 2022 primary election a debate has been announced for the Democratic gubernatorial candidates. Thursday’s announcement from the South Carolina Democratic Party said it had authorized the Charleston Post and Courier to create guidelines for participation and the format. Details on when, where and how it will be broadcast have yet be to announced.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO