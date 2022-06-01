ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors star Klay Thompson gets real on returning to NBA Finals after 2 major injuries

By Paolo Songco
 2 days ago
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson could not help but get emotional on Wednesday as he discussed the two major injuries he’s had to go through over the past couple of years. Just 24 hours away from Game 1’s tip-off against the Boston Celtics, Thompson shared what type of impact his...

