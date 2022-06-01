ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Alerts

Friends of the Children kicks off campaign for new Clubhouse

 2 days ago
Fourteen-year-old Betsy has been coming to the Friends of the Children Clubhouse since she was 6. After more than a dozen failed foster care placements, the teenager lives in a residential care facility, and the small gray house on Altamont Drive is the only place she feels she belongs and can...

kqennewsradio.com

SENIOR CENTER HOLDING COMMUNITY YARD SALE

The Roseburg Senior Center is holding its annual community yard sale Friday through Sunday. The event will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Space is available for $10 per day for those who wish to participate. Call 391-7502 for more information. Go to:...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Medford graduating seniors participate in annual 'Grad Walk'

MEDFORD, Ore. - It's that time of the year again: graduation season! For graduating seniors in the Medford school district, today was 'Grad Walk'. It's a chance for them visit their former elementary and middle schools. Students were met with cheers, tears, and lots of love all throughout the day....
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW TAKE-OUT MEALS SHOP PLANNED ACROSS FROM ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE IS SATURDAY

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymessenger.com

Coming to a Porch Near You: Grants Pass Porchfest Swings into Three Years

These days, modern-day porch entertainment most likely consists of a Bluetooth speaker and streamed playlists; often a private party, albeit on public display. But part rock-n-roll and part Norman Rockwell, Porchfest Grants Pass is a public party playing out on private porches. “It is a reason for people to get...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles Medical Group physicians, other health care workers file for union representation

The Central Oregon Providers Network, representing about 300 St. Charles Medical Group physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare workers, filed for union representation Friday, joining what officials called "the growing surge of workers across the country who are demanding a voice in the workplace." The post St. Charles Medical Group physicians, other health care workers file for union representation appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIREFIGHTERS TACKLE DOLE CAVE FIRE

Firefighters with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled a 1/100th of an acre fire burning between the railroad tracks and the South Umpqua River, just north of the Myrtle Creek Bridge, early Friday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews responded to the Dole Cave Fire at...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/2 – Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Search Warrant, Talent Attempted Murder Suspect Flees Scene in Victim’s Car and Crashes After Elude With CHP

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant 06/01/22. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. ARRESTED: 1-...
TALENT, OR
sou.edu

Fire in Downtown Ashland Affects Community

On May 11, 2022, a fire broke out in the Ashland Plaza above Little Tokyo and Mountain Provisions, resulting in the destruction of two apartments and three offices. Luckily no one was harmed despite the damages caused to the buildings. One cat, Mimi, was rescued from the blaze by firefighters and returned to its owner.
ASHLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
oregontoday.net

Anglers: temporary restrictions now in effect for Umpqua River, June 2

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Selling Drugs while on Post Prison Supervision, June 3

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford, Oregon man on post-prison supervision after a previous drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison for eluding law enforcement while in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Vincent Russell Jacobo, 38, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on December 31, 2020, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in Medford when he observed a black sedan driving toward him at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the deputy terminated the pursuit. A short time later, the deputy located the vehicle in a ditch and observed Jacobo attempting to crawl out the back window. Authorities arrested Jacobo and located a gram of heroin, two cell phones, and $1,500 on his person. Later, detectives from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team (MADGE) searched Jacobo’s vehicle and located more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, a loaded pistol, and drug packaging material. At the time of the incident, Jacobo had recently been released from state prison after convictions for drug trafficking and other felonies. On January 28, 2021, Jacobo was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on February 1, 2022, he was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On February 28, 2022, Jacobo waived indictment and pleaded guilty.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon agencies gearing up with added resources as fire season begins

Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls, OR
