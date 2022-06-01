Commission honors Stout with naming of bridge on Old Watauga Road

Paul Morin, owner of Paul’s Pen Odds and Ends, Jonesborough, created a drivable wooden truck. It was first driven May 31 and was parked in front of his store at 105-1/2 Fox Street in downtown Jonesborough. The truck took over two years to create. Morin had a friend help with wiring and mechanical work, but otherwise he did everything himself. The truck body was built from scratch with no instructions or plans, it was entirely free-handed. “It was a labor of love,” says Morin. “I did it for no other reason than just to see if I could create it.” Morin’s store features unique handcrafted pens and household items all created in store by Paul Morin.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO