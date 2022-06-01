ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Commission honors Stout with naming of bridge on Old Watauga Road

By Staff Reports
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily and friends gathered May 14 to officially name the bridge located on Old Watauga Road the Harry T. Stout Memorial Bridge. The commission approved the renaming on April 18. Stout, born on Sept. 18, 1927, to T.O. and Stavania Hatcher Stout, was raised in Carter County and attended...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Church security program offered to all churches

A church security program, sponsored by Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester, will be held on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1288 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City. Sheriff Tester said the program is open to all churches. With all the active shooter events occurring and several of them involving churches, Tester said he wanted to present the training program to better educate people on how to handle an event should it ever occur. The program will be beneficial to anyone who attends.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

County BOE announce names of next potential Director of Schools

The Carter County School Board revealed the names of qualified candidates to replace outgoing Director of Schools Dr. Tracy McAbee. McAbee’s last official day with the school system will be June 30. The list of candidates include the following:. – Brandon Carpenter, Elizabethton, Principal at Hampton Elementary School. –...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Administrative changes made in Carter County School System on Friday

The Carter County School System announced administrative changes which will be effective for the 2022-23 school year. Jason Hartley will serve as a K-5 Math Specialist for the district. Hartley has 21 years of experience in education and has served as the Principal of Keenburg Elementary School for the last 15 years.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watauga, TN
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
elizabethton.com

Barbara Anne Langen Rimes

Barbara Anne Langen Rimes, 87, Elizabethton, Tenn., was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in July 2021 and passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethton. She was born on December 13, 1934 in Jersey City, N.J., to the late John Henry and Anna Mae Del’Orme Langen.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Church Briefs

Vacation Bible School will be held June 5-9 at Caldwell Springs Baptist Church, 1509 Blue Springs Road. Classes, which will be for children age five and up, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening. The theme of the Bible School is “Quest for the King’s Armor.”...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule

Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of June 6-10: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch — Chicken Alfredo, 11 a.m. Tuesday: Boys & Girls...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Although difficult, Pinnacle Fire Tower Trail is worth the hike

Located in Erwin, the Pinnacle Fire Tower Trail is an extremely popular trail that many enjoy visiting. The trail is open to hikers, runners, and mountain bikers. The trail is an “out and back” style trail. At the beginning of the trail, there is a gravel road that leads to the last two miles of the trail, traveling upward, limiting the distance of the hike.
ERWIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Elizabethton High School#The United States Army#The U S Constabulary#Beaunit Fibers#Vfw#American Legion
elizabethton.com

Johnson receives promotion to Elizabethton Police Department Sergeant

The Elizabethton Police Department promoted David Johnson to sergeant after he received the top score in the department’s recent promotional process. Johnson was sworn in on Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at Elizabethton City Hall. The new sergeant has been an officer at the EPD since 2015. Johnson...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Bike races planned this weekend in city

Several professional bicycle races are at the top of the list of activities downtown Elizabethton this weekend. The Carter County Omnium will be held today and Sunday with three races in Carter and Unicoi County. The Roan Groan got underway Saturday morning at 8:30 with races beginning at Cat Island Park, heading north on Main Street to the Veterans Monument, onto Elk Avenue and then onto Highway 19-E. The various categories of racers will wind through areas of Carter County, including Simerly Creek Road, to Roan Mountain, with distances ranging from 30 to 80 miles for the Pro 1-2 field. That group also has 9,747 feet of climbing. All of the groups end up with a race up Tenn. Hwy. 143 to the finish line at Carver’s Gap, a category 1 climb of 2,580 feet.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Pauline Flo Guinn McKinney

Pauline Flo Guinn McKinney, 87, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Hillview Health Center after a brief illness. She was born April 8, 1935 in Carter County to the late Claude and Rachel Puckett Guinn. Pauline was a retired employee of Inland Container after 40 years of service....
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

‘Summer Worship Nights’ planned Sundays in Kingsport

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and the sweet sound of Praise and Worship is soon going to fill the night sky. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on Broad Street in Historic Downtown Kingsport. Bring your whole family while you sing and praise along to some of your favorite Christian songs.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
elizabethton.com

Watauga Valley Art Show opens at Sycamore Shoals State Park

The Watauga Valley Art Leagues’s Summer Show opened this week at Sycamore Shoals State Park. The art league is celebrating 53 years. The show opened Thursday and art will be on display through June 26. The Meet the Artist Awards Reception will be held Sunday, June12. This multi-media exhibit...
WATAUGA, TN
elizabethton.com

Man makes wooden truck

Paul Morin, owner of Paul’s Pen Odds and Ends, Jonesborough, created a drivable wooden truck. It was first driven May 31 and was parked in front of his store at 105-1/2 Fox Street in downtown Jonesborough. The truck took over two years to create. Morin had a friend help with wiring and mechanical work, but otherwise he did everything himself. The truck body was built from scratch with no instructions or plans, it was entirely free-handed. “It was a labor of love,” says Morin. “I did it for no other reason than just to see if I could create it.” Morin’s store features unique handcrafted pens and household items all created in store by Paul Morin.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Jonesborough man faces drug charges after suspicious activity at Justice Center

A Jonesborough man has been arrested after suspicious activity between the George P. Jaynes Justice Center and The Olde Town Pharmacy on Tuesday. Joshua Stone, 31, of Jonesborough, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamines, marijuana, and littering. Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said deputies confronted a loitering couple...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Looking for a good school superintendent

Within the next few days the Carter County School Board will choose a new school superintendent. Of the three candidates chosen as finalists, one is local and two are from out-of-town. When possible, we like to see local people considered for these jobs since they know our county, our students,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Single-vehicle crash claims life of driver

A Friday afternoon single-vehicle crash at 5795 Highway 19-E in Hampton claimed the life of the driver. Carter County Coroner Benny Colbaugh confirmed the death and said identification of the victim is withheld pending notification of the family. The man was driving a black Honda Civic and apparently crossed lanes...
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Happy Valley’s Zeoli signs with Milligan University

Just a week removed from claiming All-State honors at the 2022 TSSAA Track and Field Championship with a seventh-place finish in the long jump, Happy Valley’s Scarlett Zeoli put ink to paper to join the Milligan University track program. Zeoli was joined by her family, friends, and teammates for...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Police Beats

The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Jonathan Michael Metros was arrested on May 26 by CCSO Sgt. Johnathan Blevins on a warrant for violation of probation. Tyler Lane Salo was arrested on May 26 by CCSO Lt. Christopher Reichenbach on warrants for violation...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Axmen walk-off Flyboys in wild opening night contest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – In a game that saw 15 combined runs scored in the final three innings, a walk-off bunt single by Aaron Casillas (Cal State Bakersfield) gave the Kingsport Axmen (1-0) a 10-9 victory over the Greeneville Flyboys (0-1) on opening night. After waiting out an hour-long rain...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy