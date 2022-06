COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The first of two public hearings on a request from a property owner to annex nearly 40 acres of land in Quincy Township into the Village of Quincy was held during Thursday’s Branch County Board of the Commissioners work session. Commissioners are also being asked to approve the de-annexation of a separate piece of property from the Village to Quincy Township.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO