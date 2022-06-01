ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Her little body is fighting so hard”, Mother, who helped other parents feed their babies throughout the formula shortage, says her baby daughter is in the pediatric intensive care unit fighting for her life

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The young mom, who used social media to donate her extra bre-st milk to mothers in need, says her newborn daughter is in the hospital, fighting for her life. Her baby daughter, who was born at 28 weeks, is in the pediatric intensive care unit at the local hospital. The doctors...

lawrencepost.com

Comments / 92

ShowMeState5
2d ago

Prayers for the little one and strength for you. God bless the mother for her willingness to give. She is thinking of others when she herself is in need.

Reply
28
ted
2d ago

Praying hard for her….🙏❤️. Why can’t they complete “breast” milk in the spelling. Don’t tell me we can’t say breast milk now!!!??

Reply(6)
27
Shellie Newby
2d ago

BREAST milk....goodness how many people passed out by it being spelled out 🤦‍♀️ as a former NICU parent I know it's hard... sending so much love and prayers for this momma and her baby.

Reply
13
#Breast Milk#Little Child#Kwch#Kansans
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
