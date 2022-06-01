“Her little body is fighting so hard”, Mother, who helped other parents feed their babies throughout the formula shortage, says her baby daughter is in the pediatric intensive care unit fighting for her life
The young mom, who used social media to donate her extra bre-st milk to mothers in need, says her newborn daughter is in the hospital, fighting for her life. Her baby daughter, who was born at 28 weeks, is in the pediatric intensive care unit at the local hospital. The doctors...lawrencepost.com
Comments / 92