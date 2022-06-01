Houston forecast: Typical summer-time weather pattern over next few days

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane officially starts in June. It’s important to make sure that your house is prepared to withstand any storm. Researchers at the insurance institute for business & home safety (ibhs) are sharing important tips for how to strengthen and prepare homes to withstand these events.
Good morning. Houston will enter a classic summertime pattern next week in which high pressure dominates. This will bring sunny skies and plenty of heat as we get deeper into June. But before this happens we’ll have a puncher’s chance of seeing some much needed rain today and Friday as a weak front sags into the region.
Houston-area officials are urging residents to prepare and be ready if the worst happens as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season in 2022 with 14-21 named storms. The season's timeline. The height of the Atlantic hurricane season will occur between August and...
On Wednesday’s show: On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season we present a special edition of Houston Matters with everything you need to get ready for whatever tropical weather the next six months may have in store for us. We talk with Matt Rosencrans of NOAA...
Texas is on the coast and at high risk for flooding. As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.
While there are plenty of pools and water activities in Houston, it’s time to venture out and find somewhere exciting to escape the relentless sun. Fortunately, there are refreshing ways all around Texas to achieve sweet relief from the heat and boredom. It’s not hard to locate an ideal spot to cool down, ranging from a crystal-blue lagoon to an indoor water park to a natural spring.
HOUSTON – Wednesday marks the first day of hurricane season, and experts said it looks like it may be a busy year. Planning and preparing is a year-round business for communities and towns all across Southeast Texas. Hurricanes are one of nature’s most powerful storms, and with just one...
HOUSTON — This hurricane season is starting at a time when things are already stacked against families. With soaring inflation and supply chain problems, preparing for hurricane season this year will definitely be more challenging whether you live on the island or in town. First, experts say be prepared...
HOUSTON — A big rig crash has the Eastex Freeway heading north closed near the 610 Loop. The crash happened on the southbound exit ramp from the Eastex Freeway to the North Loop. According to Houston TranStar, it happened around 2:20 p.m. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the northbound...
HOUSTON — Savory Scones ($6) will be available from May 30 - June 12 and can be ordered online and in-bakery for pick-up and local delivery. Guests can learn about the following chef collaboration through Sprinkles' Instagram and website. Houston, get your savory scones at Sprinkles' newest Houston bakery...
SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
A New Orleans-based bar devoted to frozen cocktails is expanding its presence in the Houston area. Fat Tuesday recently opened a new location in Katy (6841 N Fry Rd.) and will soon follow with another west of the Galleria (8366 Westheimer Rd.). Known for its to-go service that includes drive-thrus,...
For those who find the sweltering temperatures and humidity of the Houston summer unbearable, there is an escape. Though it may not have the picturesque coastlines and crystal-clear water of Hawaii or Florida, Texas is home to several beaches that offer a refreshing reprieve from the oppressive summer heat. Galveston...
HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
The southbound connector ramp at the I-69 Eastex Freeway headed toward 610 North Loop is closed due to emergency repairs that stemmed from a major crash involving a heavy truck. According to TxDOT’s Twitter page, crews are on the scene repairing a barrier wall that was damaged by the heavy...
HOUSTON — An overturned cement mixer created a traffic headache for commuters on North Beltway 8 heading east Thursday morning. The crash left cement scattered across the freeway. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 5:15 a.m. near Aldine Westfield. It was eventually cleared hours later. The driver...
Warning: This text incorporates spoilers for the “Prime Chef: Houston” finale. Houstonians like to root for the house crew, and on the earth of “Prime Chef,” that position belonged to the proficient and personable Evelyn Garcia. After touchdown a spot within the finale, our hometown chef...
Comments / 0