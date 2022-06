A Mountain City TN woman has been arrested for stealing from her employer. According to the Mountain City Police Department allegations had been made by Flips fast foot restaurant that an employee had been stealing money from the register. After review of camera footage it was discovered that Hattie Garland of Butler TN had been pocketing money from the register as well as stealing merchandise during her employment at the establishment. Garland was placed under arrest and charged with THEFT OF PROPERTY / THEFT OF PROPERTY, CONDUCT INVOLVING MERCHANDISE.

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO