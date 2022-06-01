Woman accused of shooting man through door in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A Rutherford County woman was arrested after deputies said she shot her friend through her back door last week.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim went to the home of his friend, 41-year-old April Lanette Stacey, to ask for a ride to run an errand on May 27.

Deputies said that when the victim knocked on the back door, Stacey fired a shot through the door, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene on Kelly Road just after 9:30 a.m. where they found the victim lying near the road.

The victim told deputies that he and the suspect were friends.

Stacey is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. She turned herself in Wednesday and is being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

The victim remains at the hospital in serious but stable condition.

