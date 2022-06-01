ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Woman accused of shooting man through door in Rutherford Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DltSg_0fxRUT5x00

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A Rutherford County woman was arrested after deputies said she shot her friend through her back door last week.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim went to the home of his friend, 41-year-old April Lanette Stacey, to ask for a ride to run an errand on May 27.

Deputies said that when the victim knocked on the back door, Stacey fired a shot through the door, striking the victim in the abdomen.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene on Kelly Road just after 9:30 a.m. where they found the victim lying near the road.

The victim told deputies that he and the suspect were friends.

Stacey is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. She turned herself in Wednesday and is being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

The victim remains at the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Man charged with assault, battery following kidnapping

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning in Westminister after responding to a kidnapping. Deputies said 43-year-old Roger Michael Gilliam, of Westminister, had an outstanding warrant for assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature. The outstanding warrant against Gilliam said he fled the scene after […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Suspects broke into drink machine, stole change

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two suspects that broke into a drink machine and stole the change. Deputies said on Thursday, two unknown people broke into the machine at the Riverside Convenience Store in McDowell County. Anyone with information regarding the theft or identity of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC police locates runaway teen

FOREST CITY, NC. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department has found a missing 15-year-old who ran away Friday morning. Officers said they were called to a home on M.D. Blanton Road for a report of a runaway teen named Brooklyn Alyssa Anderson. She was last known to be at the home around 11 p.m. on June 2.
FOREST CITY, NC
WBTV

Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said. According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road. The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutherford County, NC
my40.tv

Police, SBI apprehend 2 wanted fugitives, arrest 2 others during investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Asheville Police Department detectives apprehended two fugitives on Thursday, June 2 and subsequently arrested two others on various charges. Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks, age 22, and Nathan Paul Baker, age 19, were each arrested on multiple...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two K-9s hurt while apprehending wanted Rutherford Co. fugitive

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office said two K-9s were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt while apprehending a wanted fugitive. On Wednesday, deputies tried to arrest Kenneth Collins, who was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police arrest 4 on multiple drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday. Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges. The department said a Glock 30s pistol...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rutherford Co
WSPA 7News

Man arrested after failing to appear in court in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge. Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges: Carrying a concealed gun Failure to heed lights and siren Resist, delay, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Greenville man arrested for shooting man in leg in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a Greenville man for shooting a man in the leg Thursday afternoon. Police charged 44-year-old Errick Darrell Morring with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Police said they responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a man injured by a gunshot […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rutherford
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Woman shot, killed in Spencer; man in custody

SPENCER, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Spencer Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to North Salisbury Avenue, where they found Aimee Wah, 32, shot in the face. Authorities confirmed she died at the scene. [ ALSO READ:...
SPENCER, NC
106.3 WORD

Suspect in Upstate motel murder arrested

An arrest has been made following a fatal shooting last week at an Upstate motel last week. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting last Thursday at the Days Inn on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities continue to investigate after a young child was struck by a van outside of a Newton home. According to the Newton Police Department, officers were called to South Bost Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a pedestrian. When police, fire...
NEWTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Pregnant woman killed at Greenville County motel

The White Rabbit Tea Shoppe in Piedmont explains the tradition of afternoon tea to Cody Alcorn as he celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Greenville County man sentenced for role in death of 3-year-old girl. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jerry Austin Robinson was sentenced for his role in the beating...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy