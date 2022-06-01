Governor visits Pittsburgh to push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, to once again make a push for his plan to send direct payments to some Pennsylvania households.

According to the administration, the state has $2.2 billion remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Democrats want to use about $500 million of it to send checks to Pennsylvanians. Households earning $80,000 or less could receive up to $2,000.

“This is really important, people need this money right now,” Wolf said.

The governor was joined by fellow state Democrats during the news conference, which took place from inside the West View HUB.

“People are struggling right now, and they don’t need to be because we have so much money available,” said Democratic State Rep. Emily Kinkead.

Wolf called on Republicans to pass his proposal, noting that the funds must be allocated by the end of 2024. Otherwise, the money gets sent back to Washington.

“Let’s pass this bill now,” Wolf said. “Have other ideas? Again, we’re all ears.”

Channel 11 reached out to Jason Gottesman, House Republican Caucus Spokesperson, who said the GOP is looking to be “prudent” with the money, as the nation is “on the verge of a recession.”

He said funds may be better spent bolstering the rainy-day fund amid uncertain times, and use “the benefits of today to guard against tax increases in the future, or having to cut critical government services.”

He further claimed that sending money directly to Americans has helped to fuel the inflation currently being experienced now.

“Here we are talking about the governor wanting to give more money to Pennsylvanians to pay for the cost increases that were brought about by giving direct money to people,” Gottesman said. “Republicans here in Pennsylvania have a diametrically opposed view of how we’re supposed to grow our economy, and that’s through natural growth, through natural investment, by bringing job creators here to Pennsylvania to have family-sustaining jobs.”

