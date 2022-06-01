ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Governor visits Pittsburgh to push for direct payments to Pennsylvanians

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163XW1_0fxRUN2p00

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, to once again make a push for his plan to send direct payments to some Pennsylvania households.

According to the administration, the state has $2.2 billion remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Democrats want to use about $500 million of it to send checks to Pennsylvanians. Households earning $80,000 or less could receive up to $2,000.

“This is really important, people need this money right now,” Wolf said.

The governor was joined by fellow state Democrats during the news conference, which took place from inside the West View HUB.

“People are struggling right now, and they don’t need to be because we have so much money available,” said Democratic State Rep. Emily Kinkead.

Wolf called on Republicans to pass his proposal, noting that the funds must be allocated by the end of 2024. Otherwise, the money gets sent back to Washington.

“Let’s pass this bill now,” Wolf said. “Have other ideas? Again, we’re all ears.”

Channel 11 reached out to Jason Gottesman, House Republican Caucus Spokesperson, who said the GOP is looking to be “prudent” with the money, as the nation is “on the verge of a recession.”

He said funds may be better spent bolstering the rainy-day fund amid uncertain times, and use “the benefits of today to guard against tax increases in the future, or having to cut critical government services.”

He further claimed that sending money directly to Americans has helped to fuel the inflation currently being experienced now.

“Here we are talking about the governor wanting to give more money to Pennsylvanians to pay for the cost increases that were brought about by giving direct money to people,” Gottesman said. “Republicans here in Pennsylvania have a diametrically opposed view of how we’re supposed to grow our economy, and that’s through natural growth, through natural investment, by bringing job creators here to Pennsylvania to have family-sustaining jobs.”

RAW: Man killed, woman hurt in Homewood shooting

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 37

John Frazzini
2d ago

With all the money that he wants to give away to just certain individuals it would be more effective to get rid of the gas tax and let everybody in the state benefit from the free money

Reply(8)
13
Thomas Shute
2d ago

tell them republicans to try and live on what we get and see how they feel about it then

Reply(7)
8
Thomas Shute
2d ago

let them just pass it we really need it so if yins are supposed to be working for the people well give them the money

Reply(1)
3
Related
VISTA.Today

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

Image via the Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
pennbizreport.com

House committee to hold hearings on cause, impact of inflation

The House Majority Policy Committee plans to host four hearings this month to examine the cause and impact of inflation-induced cost increases. The hearings will be held on June 8, 9, 14, and 21 in Harrisburg and streamed live. The topics are the causes of inflation, how policies have driven inflation to historic highs, the impact of inflation on working people and their families, and driving investment and creating growth.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McCormick drops out of race for GOP U.S. Senate; Oz to face Fetterman

Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick on Friday dropped out of the close Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz. The concession means Oz will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, in the fall. “We came so close,” McCormick, 56, said at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Payments#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pennsylvanians#American Rescue Plan Act#Democrats#Democratic State#Republicans#Channel 11#House#Gop
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. While in Pittsburgh today, Governor Wolf said Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The state has about two-billion dollars in ARPA funds that must be spent by the end of 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy