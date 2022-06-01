ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

At Cannes, a plea for the variety of cinema

By TownLift // Associated Press
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4dWK_0fxRTdw800

By AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

One of the most viral moments from the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped over the weekend with the presentation of the Palme d’Or to Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” wasn’t a slip on the red carpet or those fighter jets that flew over Tom Cruise’s head . It was the director James Gray making a thoughtful argument for how mainstream moviemaking can be more than superheroes.

Gray, who premiered his autobiographical ’80s coming-of-age film “Armageddon Time” at Cannes, drew widespread applause for comments suggesting that Hollywood studios should be willing to lose money on less franchise-based modes of moviemaking to help expand, not narrow, the moviegoing audience.

“Somebody has to speak to the other side,” Gray told me the morning after “Armageddon Time” premiered. “It’s how you keep the broad-based interest in the medium. If you only focus on one sliver and do it over and over and over again, you’re in big trouble. Then people stop thinking about cinema as a broad art form with many different iterations with many windows unto the world.”

Cannes’ windows unto the world aren’t without their own obstructions . The festival can sometimes feel too codified in a male auteur version of arthouse. But it remains one of the most globe-spanning, thrillingly elastic displays of cinema’s possibilities.

Because of its scope and unique position as a self-styled temple of cinema, Cannes often serves as a referendum on the movies and a French Riviera barricade against the tides of change. That was especially true this year. For the 75th anniversary, Cannes assembled a cast of filmmakers to debate the medium’s future. Guillermo del Toro, who spearheaded the effort, pronounced today’s movie structures “not sustainable.”

“We are finding that it is more than the delivery system that is changing. It’s the relationship to the audience that is shifting,” said Del Toro. “Do we hold it, or do we seek and be adventurous?”

The questions posed by Del Toro and others were no doubt salient ones for anyone making or watching film today to consider. But often, the best answers were found on screen, where the spectrum of cinema exhibited was intoxicatingly vast. Yes, there were big-budget spectacles (Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis”) that made plenty of noise. But, unlike at the multiplex, they weren’t the only show in town. The big movies existed alongside a seemingly limitless marquee, full of discoveries.

There was the imaginative thrill of South Korean director Park Chan-wook’s twisty noir, “Decision to Leave,” a love story wrapped in a police procedural. There was the sober examinations of Cristian Mungiu’s “R.M.N.,” a Romanian microcosm of xenophobia that builds to a powerhouse town hall scene and a devastatingly lyrical final shot. There was the aching melancholy of Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning,” an intimate Paris drama about a single mother ( a magnificent Lea Seydoux ) with a dying father that manages to hold life and death, love and solitude in the tender palm of its hand.

Those filmmakers have all been in Cannes before, and will likely be so again. But one of the most exciting jolts of this year’s festival came from the debut, in Cannes’ Critics Week section, of Scottish writer-director Charlotte Wells. Her “Aftersun,” starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, is a father-daughter tale told with such deftness that it eludes all the usual cliches of that relationship. If there was ever a good reason to hope that the movies have a stable future, it’s the emergence of filmmakers like Wells.

That highlights like “Aftersun” and “One Fine Morning” came from sidebar sections in Cannes, rather than its main 21-film competition lineup, was itself a reminder that finding the best stuff today can require looking beyond the movies’ main stages.

That’s only truer back home, away from Cannes’ Cote d’Azur fantasyland. The movies have been clawing their way back in theaters after two years of pandemic and, with the outlook for streaming services not quite as rosy as they once were, big-screen moviegoing has some momentum. Still, the usual offerings on a Saturday night at the box office speak more to market saturation than variety. Over Memorial Day weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” opened on a record 4,735 screens in North America.

In such an environment, what’s the post-Cannes afterlife for films that stood out in France? Companies like A24, which picked up the Barry Jenkins-produced “Aftersun” as well as Lukas Dhont’s boyhood drama “Close,” have found novel ways of reaching large audiences. The boutique studio recently notched its biggest hit with the gleefully original “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Sony Pictures Classics, which is banking on adult audiences continuing to return to theaters, acquired “One Fine Morning.” Neon, which took the 2019 Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” all the way to best picture at the Academy Awards , bought its third Palme-winner in a row in Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” a riotous eat-the-rich satire co-starring Woody Harrelson. Ostlund described his film as the melding of arthouse and Hollywood sensibilities.

Those distributors will hope there is an appetite for something different than what’s usually served up in theaters.

“Man cannot live by Batman alone,” Luhrmann said, while praising Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”

Tom Hanks, taking the same example from his “Elvis” director, told me he, too, thought “The Batman” was great. But it left him pondering.

“I did also have to think: Are we supposed to forget all those other Batman movies that came out?” asked Hanks, who has usually steered clear of sequels and reboots. “Are they really saying, ‘Who’s that guy?’ when Batman walks in the room? I know who Batman is. Don’t these people know who Batman is?

“There is something magnificent and always will be about the movie that stands on its own,” added Hanks.

There were plenty other films at Cannes that stood resolutely on their own. One was Kelly Reichardt’s wry “Showing Up,” Reichardt’s fourth film with Michelle Williams and a particularly definitive movie for the 58-year-old indie filmmaker of low-key, minimalistic indies. Williams plays a Portland-based artist named Lizzy that, not unlike Reichardt, sculpts modestly scaled portraits of women, only her medium is ceramics. Preparing for a small gallery show, Lizzy juggles various nuisances and distractions but, like Reichardt, in the end makes something genuinely personal, and worth showing up for.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
WWD

Cannes Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Kristen Stewart

Click here to read the full article. Before Queen Elizabeth II’s, there’s another platinum jubilee on the calendar this summer and this one involves red carpet royalty. Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Anthony Hopkins and Kristen Stewart are among the luminaries who will stride the famous steps at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to celebrate its 75th birthday, which opens Tuesday night. Cruise will bring his megawatt star power to town with the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film that propelled him to global fame as a hot shot pilot. It’s been 30 years since he...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart responds to Cannes walkouts for her new movie

Kristen Stewart's new film Crimes of the Future is the latest victim of a walkout (as happens every year) during a press screening at the prestigious Cannes film festival. Directed by David Cronenberg — who's no stranger to this after his 1996 controversial film Crash — Crimes of the Future is set in a not-too-distant era where the human body undergoes abnormal mutations of internal organs.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Kelly Reichardt
Person
Cristian Mungiu
Person
Park Chan Wook
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Cinema#Ap
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Javier Bardem Gets Honest About Sean Penn’s ‘Disaster’ ‘The Last Face’: Cannes Debut ‘Was Like a Funeral’

Click here to read the full article. Well, not every Cannes film can be a winner. During a 75th anniversary celebration of the festival, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem opened up about the box-office and critical bomb “The Last Face,” which premiered at Cannes in 2016. “It was a disaster!” Bardem admitted, via Deadline. The “Dune” actor and four-time Oscar nominee starred as a relief doctor stationed in war-torn Africa who falls in love with an international aid organization worker played by Charlize Theron in the Sean Penn-directed drama. The Cannes Competition entry was panned by IndieWire, with critic Eric Kohn simply stating...
MOVIES
Popculture

Best Picture-Nominated Movie Leaving Netflix in June

Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird is leaving Netflix at the start of June. The A24 comedy, starring Saoirse Ronan and The Conners star Laurie Metcalf, will disappear from the streaming platform on June 2. It is one of several acclaimed movies leaving throughout the next month.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
France
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie Join Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is among a number of big-name Hollywood stars who have joined the cast of Bong Joon Ho's next film, which is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Ruffalo, Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Naomi Ackie (The End of the F--king World) will join a cast that already includes The Batman star Robert Pattinson, according to a report that dropped on Friday. The film, which is currently untitled, is set up at Warner Bros. Bong will write, direct ,and produce the film, which reteams him with Brad Pitt's Plan B.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

New Disney Pinocchio film starring Tom Hanks premiers September 8th 2022

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming live action retelling of the story of Pinocchio the wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz the remake of Walt Disney’s 1940 animated film of the same name, stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sideshow, Janus Films Take Dardennes’ ‘Tori and Lokita’ for North America

Sideshow and Janus Films have picked up North American rights to Tori and Lokita, the new social drama from acclaimed Belgium directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (The Son, Two Days, One Night). Sideshow and Janus are planning a theatrical release for the title. Tori and Lokita premiered in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this month where it won a special prize in honor of Cannes’ 75th anniversary.More from The Hollywood ReporterQueen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Kicks Off With Pomp and CelebrationZurich: 'Emma,' 'Chocolat' Composer Rachel Portman to Receive Lifetime Achievement HonorEurovision Star Netta on Her New Single "I Love...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Headquarters: Superhero Movie Starring Owen Wilson to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That's a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film's cast. He's joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film."
MOVIES
The Associated Press

National Geographic Documentary Films and NEON Set July 6, 2022, as the Theatrical Release Date for Sundance Sensation FIRE OF LOVE

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Today, National Geographic Documentary Films and NEON released the official trailer and key art for FIRE OF LOVE, the award-winning feature documentary from director Sara Dosa (“The Seer and the Unseen”), Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures and Cottage M. Produced by Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman, executive produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop, and edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, the Miranda July-narrated film premiered to rave reviews as the Day One selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition and won Sundance’s Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. It has since played at many prestigious festivals, including New Directors/New Films, Hot Docs, True/False, CPH:DOX and Doc10. It is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100% Critics Rating.
MOVIES
Deadline

Notes On The Season: How Cannes Began The Oscar Race With ‘Top Gun’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ & More; Plus, Emmys Heating Up

Click here to read the full article. A column chronicling events and conversations on the awards circuit. Just two weeks to go before nomination balloting begins for the Emmys, and there can be no doubt this year feels fully back to normal with so many FYC events going on all over town it is as impossible for Television Academy members to keep track of them — just as it is to actually watch the shows they are pushing. And if you need a reminder of what you need to see, the swag arriving daily will do that for you. Arriving home from spending...
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Releases First 'Pinocchio' Trailer for Live-Action Movie

Disney shared the first trailer for the live-action Pinocchio movie, featuring Tom Hanks as the puppet-maker Geppetto. This is the first of two Pinocchio movies hitting streaming services this year, as Guillermo del Toro's long-gestating animated version is expected to hit Netflix in December. It's safe to say the two movies will be very different.
MOVIES
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy