ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Parents’ biggest concerns about their babies’ development revealed

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A BABY’S first words are precious – but most parents stress out if they don’t say them soon enough.

A recent survey of 2,000 parents of children ages three and under examined their concerns relating to their child’s development, finding that 59% often worry their babies aren’t meeting certain milestones like saying “mama” or “dada” by their first birthday (65%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2R44_0fxRTOtL00
A study revealed that 59% of parents worry that their babies aren't meeting certain milestones Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bodVg_0fxRTOtL00
69% of parents worry that their baby not meeting milestones on time will reflect negatively on them Credit: Getty

Parents also worry if their children aren’t walking, feeding themselves or smiling (29%, each) by a certain age. And 69% worry that their baby not meeting milestones on time will reflect negatively on them as parents.

Three-quarters of parents claim they’re confident they know when babies should meet their milestones (76%).

Yet, 44% thought babies should start rolling over between 0 to 3 months while many don’t until they’re at least four months old.

Parents do their research, though, being keen on knowing that babies should start smiling (25%), and some begin teething (21%) before they’re four months old.

READ MORE ON PARENTING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYquQ_0fxRTOtL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MyBD_0fxRTOtL00

Respondents also know that babies should be sitting up (43%), drinking from a straw (31%) or sleeping on their own (28%) by six months.

They also noted looking out for their baby crawling (33%), walking (33%) or feeding themselves (27%) within their first year of life.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VTech, the survey also found that 74% of parents try to stimulate their child’s development by introducing them to educational toys or games (54%) or feeding them enriching foods (51%).

Seven in 10 recognize the importance of play in helping young children meet their milestones (71%), and a similar percentage agree that physical activity is vital, too (73%).

This may be why parents opted for “tummy time” with their baby, where they lay on their stomach to strengthen their neck and shoulders (42%) and specifically look for toys that encourage movement (38%).

Imaginative games like coloring or building and verbally stimulating activities like singing or reading are also common ways parents aim to support their child’s development (37%, each).

While 63% believe interactive toys are important in the early stages of their baby’s life, the same percentage of parents admitted they sometimes get annoyed with those toys.

The most peeving parts vary from having too many pieces (57%) or earworm music/sounds (55%). Still, nearly all of these parents recognize that what may be qualms to them are beneficial to their child (94%).

“Parents know developmental milestones are important but don’t always know when or how to help their babies achieve them,” said Andy Keimach, president of VTech Electronics North America. “Baby toys are designed to engage children through play and discovery across multiple stages of development, so parents can spend more time focusing on bonding with their baby through play.”

Most parents agree that today’s toys and activities are more effective in helping babies reach developmental milestones than before (72%). They also claim their child has already met these milestones quicker than they expected (78%).

And 71% prefer toys that can adapt to grow with their child across multiple stages of development.

“Whether it’s a multi-stage product like the Kick & Score Playgym or a snack time toy, baby toys are for more than just play," said Keimach. "They are a great option for parents looking to supplement playtime with their baby in order to help them reach developmental milestones."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmXcz_0fxRTOtL00
72% of parents think that the toys of today are more effective in helping babies reach milestones than toys of the past Credit: SWNS

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Toys#Educational Toys#Developmental Milestones#Onepoll#Vtech
The Independent

‘Nobody knows how long I’ve got left’: Deborah James moves to hospice care after stopping bowel cancer treatment

BBC podcast host Deborah James has told her followers that she doesn’t know how long she has left after halting treatment for bowel cancer and moving to hospice at home care.The mother-of-two, who hosts the award-winning You, Me And The Big C, told her almost 300,000 Instagram followers that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she had been surrounded by “so much love” and had “no regrets”.James, 40, was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and since then has regularly posted on social media with posts about her diagnosis and treatments.She wrote on Monday 9 May:...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
Daily Mail

Palliative care nurse reveals the one type of person who struggles the most in their dying days - and it relates to thousands of Aussies

Young people who 'live a healthy lifestyle' are most likely to struggle with the idea of death and the process of dying, according to a palliative care nurse. Maryan Bova has been helping people come to terms with their own mortality for 25 years, and says while some people are quick to accept death is upon them others find it very difficult.
HEALTH
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Reasons Dogs Lick Your Hands So Much

A happy dog will always try to lick you. Your hands are the first licking targets. There are many reasons for this canine behavior. Understanding the reason behind this behavior will allow you to love and appreciate your dog more. So, why does your dog lick your hands 100% of...
PETS
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
The US Sun

I’ll raise my adopted twins & biological son as triplets – say they’re not & they’ll tear you apart

A MUM-OF 10 told how she is raising her biological son and his twin brothers as triplets - and if you say they aren't the little lads will "tear you apart". Alicia Dougherty, the matriarch of the Dougherty Dozen, left people smiling when she shared the news on her TikTok page - largely because the youngsters are different races and heights.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

One in four people with dementia ‘suffer symptoms for two years before diagnosis’

One in four people with dementia experience symptoms for more than two years before they are diagnosed, according to new research.A study for the Alzheimer’s Society suggests signs of dementia are too often dismissed by families or individuals as simply old age.The charity has produced a new checklist with the Royal College of GPs to help people identify symptoms of dementia and seek help in getting diagnosed.It includes ticking whether people suffer memory problems, such as struggling to find the right words or repeating questions and phrases; issues with daily living such as struggling to pay bills or getting lost;...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
465K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy