Authentic Mexican Eatery Comes to Carlsbad

By Lisa Hay
 2 days ago

North County locals and visitors will soon be able to “fiesta” at Alejandra’s Cocina! This Grand Restaurant Group concept is the same team behind Nick & G’s and Bellamy’s, and they will be unveiling their newest concept in Carlsbad this July. With over a decade of experience opening and overseeing six unique concepts, the group’s CEO Sandra DiCicco will be leading the efforts, excited for the opportunity to launch this much-needed neighborhood destination for elevated Mexican cuisine.

Alejandra’s Cocina will take over the former Ignite Bistro and Wine space on El Camino Real in the West Bluff Plaza Shopping Center. Offering upscale Mexican dishes and cocktails, the concept is expected to bring the surrounding community refreshing takes on classics that they know and love.

The 5,600-square-foot venue will include spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas with two separate bars for gathering and relaxing. The grand opening slated for July 2022.

