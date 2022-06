Jerk chicken, grilled shrimp ‘po boys, bourbon caramel bread pudding. … Oh, we can almost smell it! Celebrate (with your tummy) and support (with your purchases) local Black-owned businesses at the return of this annual farmers market festival honoring Juneteenth, the anniversary of the emancipation of Black Americans. Check out the market-to-table chef demo at 10:30 a.m. so you can make your own delectable gumbo. In addition to discovering great new eats, know that a portion of proceeds will benefit the MegaBlack S.F. Black Wellness Fund. Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, 1 Ferry Building, S.F. Free, food for purchase. cuesa.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO