200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.

