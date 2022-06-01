ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside. The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area. The complex features 1, 2,...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 36

Melvin Bolston
5d ago

In clayton county no such thing as AFFORDABLE housing. I couldn't get it with they SECTION 8 voucher BECAUSE no body takes them and the people issue them out cant tell you where to go or who honor them its been 8 months now I'm one month from homelessness..this is the truth

Reply(1)
5
Related
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Beltline#Evictions#Real Estate#Bankhead Historic#The Federal Reserve Bank
wtoc.com

Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Why is Atlanta Pride in October instead of June?

ATLANTA - June is National Pride Month, and LGBTIQA+ organizations are hosting events for community support and to raise money for causes that affect their communities. Atlanta, notably, holds some pride events in June, such as the Atlanta Pride Run & Walk, and some black pride events later in the summer close to Labor Day Weekend, but the signature pride event is held in October.
ATLANTA, GA
chainstoreage.com

Remaking a mall: The new life planned for Georgia’s North Point

Just a little over a year ago, Brookfield Properties handed what once was one of the largest malls in the country and the highest-trafficked mall in the Atlanta metro back to its lender, The New York Life Insurance Company. Now, North Point Mall in Alpharetta is poised to be transformed...
ALPHARETTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Sandy Springs: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs offers more ways to experience American culture, history and landscapes. You’ll be able to see more than the average tourist thanks. to its central location near the Civil War historic sites of Atlanta, Marietta, and Kennesaw. Sandy Springs is located just north of Atlanta. The city is...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tree falls on northwest Atlanta home, one resident rescued

ATLANTA - A man had to be pulled from his northwest Atlanta on Monday after a tree toppled down on it. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home along Saturn Drive NW near Mercury Drive NW in the Carroll Heights neighborhood. Atlanta firefighter said they had to use...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Lawrenceville, GA Apartment List | $987 and up

Living in Lawrenceville, Ga. Located in Gwinnette County and located northeast of the downtown district, Lawrenceville, Ga. is a highly rated suburb for many reasons, which include highly rated public schools, unique shops, and fine dining. This suburb is also full of historical gems that have been around for years, such as the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse. While all of these qualities are fantastic, Lawrenceville is one of the rare suburbs that is actually full of affordable apartment complexes, which is why a lot of young people on the rise relocate here.
Atlanta Daily World

The Real Estate Bubble for Black America is Bursting

Atlanta was once known as one of the most affordable metropolitan hubs in the country. But what a difference a year makes. Many of us are shocked to find out, that Metro Atlanta home prices are nearly 25% higher than a year ago, a product of demand going through the roof— much of it is driven by the outside force of cash-rich investors.
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The history of Chick-fil-A: From small diner to fast-food giant closed on Sunday

Long before Chick-fil-A became known for its solid customer service and closed-on-Sunday stance, the restaurant rose from humble beginnings as a small diner outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Over 75 years later, it’s become one of the largest family-owned restaurant chains in the U.S. Chick-fil-A has also been named the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Pride Run and Walk 5K set for June 5 at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA - A popular Atlanta 5K returns Sunday at an earlier date than usual. The Atlanta Pride Run and Walk begins Sunday morning in Piedmont Park. Proceeds will benefit several metro Atlanta LGBTQIA+ charities and organizations that help people impacted by HIV: Lost-N-Found Youth, Jerusalem House, Postivie Impact Health Center, AIDS Atlanta and Trans Housing Coalition, a new beneficiary.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Stacey Abrams on Georgia gun control during campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. has been making the rounds across the peach state. The June 4th campaign stop was in downtown Columbus. Stacey Abrams was the sole candidate on the Democratic ballot for Georgia Gov. in the primary election last month. During a campaign stop at Fourth […]
CBS 46

Tree falls on vehicle as severe storms roll through Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A man is lucky to be alive after a tree came crashing down on his car on Monday. It happened during an afternoon storm near 28th Street and Wycliff Road. Atlanta fire and police responded. “I thought it was going to blow up so I just...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hundreds of Black-owned businesses showcase their products at expo

ATLANTA — One organization is highlighting Black-owned businesses and African American excellence. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Financial Literacy Institute held the second annual Black Wall Street Expo on Saturday at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. The expo allowed attendees to shop at Black-owned...
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy