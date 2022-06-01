ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Man arrested after hitting child riding on bike while DUI in Washington County

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Joihk_0fxRR72f00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.

“He’s waking up screaming, crying, wanting me. I haven’t been able to sleep,” said Rhonda Pendeland, the boy’s mother. “His (Garcia’s) blood alcohol content level was way over the limit, he should have never been behind the wheel of that vehicle he was driving and hit him.”

Nolan, who is going into third grade next year in Washington, spent the weekend at Children’s Hospital, where doctors kept an eye on his concussion. He has multiple broken bones in his leg and foot.

Garcia told police he was driving down the road and the child appeared in front of him, and that he could not stop. He said he did stop to check on him, but saw he was OK and left because he was afraid.

Neighbors say Garcia only exited the car for a few moments before speeding away. One neighbor got his license plate, and Nolan’s father chased the car on foot while police arrived from the opposite direction. Garcia was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

Man pleads guilty in double murder of Westmoreland County couple

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
wtae.com

Report of woman screaming leads police on hourslong search in North Park; man arrested

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A report of a woman screaming in North Park led to a man's arrest after an hourslong search. According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the tennis courts in North Park around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. A person at the North Park Administration building reported seeing a gold vehicle with the doors open. Police found a gold car with fogged windows and its passenger side door open.
WEXFORD, PA
wtae.com

Two dead in murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. — State police are at the scene of a business in Hopwood, Fayette County, where two people are confirmed dead. This is happening at George R. Smalley Company, an electrical company. Troopers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they responded to a report of shots fired at 3...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Washington County 8-year-old hit by drunk driver while riding bike

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A local mom is outraged after her son was hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding his bike. It happened in the city of Washington on West Chestnut Street around 8:30 Friday evening. Police say an eight-year-old boy was riding his bike in the area near his house when he was hit by a man driving a truck. Investigators say the man fled the scene and believe he was drinking and driving."I could've lost my son due to this situation," said Rhonda Pendland.Pendland is thankful her 8-year-old son Nolan Thomas is alive and on the mend....
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person arrested after hours long search in North Park related to suspected domestic incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken into custody and is facing charges after a suspected domestic incident overnight in North Park.Police say officers were called out around midnight when dispatchers received a report of a woman screaming at a car near the tennis courts.Investigators say they approached the car to try and speak with the driver, who wouldn't identify himself or answer any questions.That driver, who police identified as 31-year-old Austin Smyers, also had his shoes off with grass on his feet and a red mark on his hand. According to police, Smyers was acting as though he may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Medical Helicopter#Bike#City Police#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person taken to hospital as crews spend hours searching throughout North Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed North Park overnight.Details are limited but police and fire crews spent hours performing some sort of search in the park.The search started around midnight, with crews setting up a command post and using ATVs and spotlights to search for something.Allegheny County Police and McCandless Police were both involved in the search.Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person was transported from the scene.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
110K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy