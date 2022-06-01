Man arrested after hitting child riding on bike while DUI in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.

“He’s waking up screaming, crying, wanting me. I haven’t been able to sleep,” said Rhonda Pendeland, the boy’s mother. “His (Garcia’s) blood alcohol content level was way over the limit, he should have never been behind the wheel of that vehicle he was driving and hit him.”

Nolan, who is going into third grade next year in Washington, spent the weekend at Children’s Hospital, where doctors kept an eye on his concussion. He has multiple broken bones in his leg and foot.

Garcia told police he was driving down the road and the child appeared in front of him, and that he could not stop. He said he did stop to check on him, but saw he was OK and left because he was afraid.

Neighbors say Garcia only exited the car for a few moments before speeding away. One neighbor got his license plate, and Nolan’s father chased the car on foot while police arrived from the opposite direction. Garcia was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

