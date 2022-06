City Council President Pro Tem James Tate is pleased to announce that Detroit will continue to accept and process applications from marijuana businesses seeking to gain licensing in the city as prescribed in Detroit’s current Marijuana Licensing Ordinance. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the City of Detroit’s Department of Elections upheld the opinion from the city’s Law Department that a recently filed referendum petition to suspend and repeal Detroit’s Marijuana Licensing Ordinance was not filed within the timeframe provided in the city’s Charter and therefore may not advance to the ballot for consideration in the upcoming November election. Pro Tem Tate sponsored the current Marijuana Licensing Ordinance which was approved by an 8-1 vote of the Detroit City Council on April 5, 2022.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO