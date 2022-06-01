ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cornette criticizes Liv Morgan: Represents what I hate about women's wrestling

By J. ANDERSON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Famous wrestling figure Jim Cornette has criticized Liv Morgan's skills in the ring. Additionally, he revealed that the WWE Superstar represents everything he dislikes about female wrestling. In the past few weeks, Liv Morgan has joined forces with Finn Balor and AJ Styles to take on Edge, Damian Priest and her...

stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Hated Former WWE Superstar’s Gimmick

A good gimmick can take a wrestler a long way, but unfortunately the wrong gimmick can also hold certain talents back. When Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay, first arrived in WWE it seemed as if the company was lining him up to be a monster heel. However, WWE went in a different direction when they gave Tyrus the Funkasaurus gimmick.
WWE
PWMania

MJF Has To Take The AEW World Championship From CM Punk

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known to fans as MJF, has recently been in the news. On Saturday, May 28, MJF no-showed an AEW Meet and Greet ahead of the major pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Double or Nothing took place the next day and MJF, who was rumored to be going home, made his entrance as soon as the show started.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ Status for WWE Money in the Bank

As of a few days ago, Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were not confirmed for WWE Money In the Bank. We reported a few weeks ago that Lesnar and Reigns were on the promotional material for Money In the Bank, which is set to air on Saturday, July 2 from Las Vegas. When WWE announced that the show would be moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, it was reported that Lesnar and Reigns were no longer on the MITB poster. Click here for more information on the poster changes, as well as a look at the new poster.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Steiner Bros. Recall Their WWE WrestleMania 38 Experience

Rick and Scott Steiner, the Steiner Brothers, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame WrestleMania 38 weekend as part of the 2022 class. The Steiner Brothers are best known for their time spent in WCW, where they were able to accumulate six WCW World Tag Team Championship reigns for a combined 290 days. The Steiner Brothers wrestled in WCW from 1989 all the way up until 2001, which was the year WWE bought out WCW. While doing a Sign-It-Live with Highspots Superstore, Rick discussed how the WrestleMania 38 weekend went for him and his brother.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Reveals Condition For WWE TV Return

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been synonymous with changing personas throughout the years. From Mankind to Dude Love to Cactus Jack, Foley has become one of the greatest wrestlers of all time without ever sporting a traditional wrestling look. The Hardcore Legend was over the 250-pound mark throughout his illustrious career, carrying around extra weight while taking some of the most devastating bumps in the history of the wrestling business. That having been said, if he’s ever going to return to the ring, he wants to lose some weight first.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Tag Title Shot

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura’s upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Championship match is not slated to take place at WWE Hell In A Cell, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”. The duo defeated The Usos on WWE “Raw” this week via disqualification after Jimmy...
WWE
Wrestling World

John Cena 'furious' at The Rock's decision

John Cena and The Rock are two big WWE names. Their destinies are similar since they both went the way of Hollywood. However, Cena had something interesting to say about The Rock and his decision to dedicate himself to acting: “The truth is that Dwayne Johnson is a great actor and I think always wanted to be an actor, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE To Decide Ronda Rousey’s Next Opponent Tonight On SmackDown

It took two weeks, four days, two walkouts, and one suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi for “letting the fans down”, but it appears WWE will finally have their six-pack challenge to determine a number one contender for a Women’s Champion. The only change is it’ll be to challenge the “SmackDown” Women’s Champion, not the “Raw” one.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 3, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have something to say before their match. Kofi says it feels real good to be here. Woods says what better place than this hallowed hall to talk about something near and dear to their heart, victory. Kofi says Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch . . . Woods tells Kofi that they are called the Brawling Brutes. Kofi is shocked at the name and he says they put them through the wringer the last few weeks, but they are back in the winner’s column because of one man . . . Drew McIntyre.
WWE
Fightful

Sami Zayn Assists The Usos, Matt Jackson Rips Off Penta's Mask, And More | Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE/AEW fight size update for Friday, June 3, 2022. - The show started with Drew McIntyre stating his intention to challenge for the Universal Championship at Clash At The Castle. He was then given a birthday present by New Day before being interrupted by The Brawling Brutes. A 6-Man Tag Match was made which Butch would win for his team after hitting Bitter End on Xavier Woods.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Possible IWGP Title Match

As seen on the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi accepted AEW World Champion CM Punk’s challenge for the Forbidden Door PPV. Kazuchika Okada is expected to defend his IWGP title at the event as well. The IWGP Title match will not be revealed...
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.02.22

R-Truth vs. T-Bar -The crowd loves R-Truth! It’s the battle of hyphenated names as R takes on T. This match should at least have the crowd invested and sure enough a chant breaks out for Truth. He avoids strikes from T-Bar early and eggs on the crowd. T-Bar is not amused and starts clubbing away with heavy blows. Charge in the corner catches a boot from Truth and now he unloads with punches. Tilt a whirl head scissors takes T-Bar down. Truth hits a splash in the corner and wants to know “What’s up?” Apparently the answer is Truth as he gets caught on a crossbody and T-Bar hits a backbreaker. He gets the mount to land more blows and gets a two count from there. T-Bar uses his boot to choke Truth on the middle rope. Loud “Let’s Go Truth” chant from the crowd. T-Bar hooks a headlock which gets the crowd behind Truth again. Truth fights out, but gets dropped with an elbow for two. More heavy blows from T-Bar and another two count. Back to the headlock as he yells for Truth to give up. Instead Truth fights out, but again gets caught as he runs into a big boot. T-Bar informs Truth he is a dead man. Well considering he doesn’t age, he very well could be a vampire. T-Bar misses a move from the top and Truth rallies with his John Cena offense. Awesome and the crowd loves it! You Cant’ See Me and the 5 Knuckle Shuffle hits. T-Bar fights off the AA and looks for High Justice, but Truth escapes. Truth lands a heel kick and hits the AA for the pin at 6:02.
WWE
Wrestling World

Injured Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole out of the latest edition of Dynamite

Last weekend one of the pay-per-views of All Elite Wrestling was staged, namely, Double Or Nothing, which lasted almost five hours and was full of matches that were also able to surprise. Two of the absolute protagonists of this evening were definitely Jeff Hardy, who recently returned to fight alongside his brother Matt and who here faced The Young Bucks in a tag team match, and of course Adam Cole, winner of the men's tournament dedicated to Owen Hart.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has the card set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, announcing it on Friday afternoon. The company has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show, which is the final episode before Hell in a Cell on Sunday:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Riddle...
WWE
Yardbarker

Hangman Page vs. David Finlay set for next AEW Dynamite

After losing his title to CM Punk at Sunday's Double or Nothing, now former AEW World Champion Hangman Page will be back in action on next Wednesday's Dynamite. His opponent: David Finlay of New Japan Pro Wrestling who will be making his promotional debut as the build to this month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view picks up.
