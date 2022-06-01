Jim Cornette criticizes Liv Morgan: Represents what I hate about women's wrestling

R-Truth vs. T-Bar -The crowd loves R-Truth! It’s the battle of hyphenated names as R takes on T. This match should at least have the crowd invested and sure enough a chant breaks out for Truth. He avoids strikes from T-Bar early and eggs on the crowd. T-Bar is not amused and starts clubbing away with heavy blows. Charge in the corner catches a boot from Truth and now he unloads with punches. Tilt a whirl head scissors takes T-Bar down. Truth hits a splash in the corner and wants to know “What’s up?” Apparently the answer is Truth as he gets caught on a crossbody and T-Bar hits a backbreaker. He gets the mount to land more blows and gets a two count from there. T-Bar uses his boot to choke Truth on the middle rope. Loud “Let’s Go Truth” chant from the crowd. T-Bar hooks a headlock which gets the crowd behind Truth again. Truth fights out, but gets dropped with an elbow for two. More heavy blows from T-Bar and another two count. Back to the headlock as he yells for Truth to give up. Instead Truth fights out, but again gets caught as he runs into a big boot. T-Bar informs Truth he is a dead man. Well considering he doesn’t age, he very well could be a vampire. T-Bar misses a move from the top and Truth rallies with his John Cena offense. Awesome and the crowd loves it! You Cant’ See Me and the 5 Knuckle Shuffle hits. T-Bar fights off the AA and looks for High Justice, but Truth escapes. Truth lands a heel kick and hits the AA for the pin at 6:02.

