Yoga

AUDIO: Dennis Hawk & Dave Schoepke – “Daybreak Star”

By Bslowbro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellness music artist Dennis Hawk teamed up with experimental percussionist Dave Schoepke for a new single...

Loudwire

Bad Wolves Officially Announce Familiar New Guitar Player

Bad Wolves have undergone another lineup change, but if you're familiar with the band's history, the new addition will be a familiar one for you. The group has named Max Karon as their new guitarist. "It’s with great excitement that we announce our new permanent guitar player: Max Karon. The...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer-songwriter whose music blurred blues, country, and jazz, has died. His collaborator Steve Dawson confirmed the news in a post to Phelps’ Facebook page, writing that Phelps died “quietly at home in Iowa” on Tuesday. He was 62. Phelps was born in...
IOWA STATE
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Alan White, drummer with prog rock band Yes, dies aged 72

Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock band Yes, has died at home aged 72 after a short illness. Announcing the news, the band said they were “shocked and stunned”. White was one of the longest-running members of the group, having joined in 1972, replacing Bill Bruford (who joined King Crimson).
MUSIC
Variety

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck for Second U.K. Show

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp, who is awaiting the verdict on a multi-million dollar defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, rocked London’s Royal Albert Hall stage with English musician Jeff Beck on Monday. This was their second gig in a row after “The Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s surprise appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday as part of Beck’s European tour. Introducing Depp on stage at the Royal Albert Hall, Beck said: “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since.” The duo reportedly played their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,”...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rockstar Cathal Coughlan Dies Following 'Long Illness'

Cathal Coughlan, the Irish singer-songwriter who fronted Microdisney and the Fatima Mansions, has died. Coughlan passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, May 18. His family announced his passing "with deep sadness" in a statement shared across the musician's social media accounts, writing that Coughlan "slipped away peacefully in hospital after a long illness."
CELEBRITIES
People

Pink Floyd Joins TikTok on 50th Anniversary of First The Dark Side of the Moon Recording Session

The legendary English progressive rock band (made up of founding members Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright, as well as David Gilmour, who joined in 1967) launched an account May 30 on the video platform — on the 50th anniversary of the first-ever recording session for their signature album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slipped Disc

Daniel Barenboim cancels June engagements

Barenboim has called off two nights of trios next week at the Philharmonie de Paris, where he was due to perform with his violinist son Michael and his protégé cellist Kiam Soltani. Barenboim is receiving intensive treatment in Berlin for a non-malignant condition. No date has been given...
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

10 new bands featuring the kids of famous rock stars

Is metal in the genes? It’s a question science had yet to answer, but a wave of new bands featuring the kids of famous rock stars suggests there might be something to it. Members of Metallica, Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen have all watched their offspring launch their own careers. Here are 10 bands featuring celeb sprogs hoping to match their famous parents’ success.
MUSIC
Abdul Ghani

"Father of MIDI" Dave Smith Died At The Age of 72

Dave Smith created the first microprocessor-controlled synthesizer and MIDI protocol. The inventor of the MIDI protocol, Dave Smith, died at the age of 72. This was announced by the company he founded, Sequential. Smith was instrumental in creating midi - the industry standard for communication between electronic instruments.
Pitchfork

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Bleed Out, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Mountain Goats have announced their next album. It’s called Bleed Out, and it was produced in full by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. The follow-up to last year’s Dark in Here arrives August 19 via Merge. Today, the band has shared lead single “Training Montage” along with a goofy music video. Check it out below and scroll down for the album art, tracklist, and a string of upcoming tour dates.
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

Megadeth Names New Member After Firing David Ellefson

Megadeth has finally named a new bass player, after firing David Ellefson over a year ago. On Tuesday, the legendary thrash band announced that James LoMenzo is now "a permanent member of the band." The statement continued LoMenzo was Megadeth's bass player in the mid-2000s and recently stepped back in as a touring member for The Metal Tour of the Year. LoMenzo now officially rejoins the Megadeth family."
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Midnight Is Comin’

Some DJs are party starters; some are storytellers; some are historians, keepers of dance music’s flame. ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U can be all of these, but he is also something like a combination of shaman, warrior, and trickster. Often shirtless, sweat-slicked, and enviably ripped, the Osaka native (aka Yousuke Yukimatsu) brings an unusually furious versatility to the decks. Or is it an unusually versatile fury? In the first 13 minutes of a special Boiler Room Tokyo session in late 2020, he kicked off with Moby’s 1993 hardcore anthem “Thousand,” whose apocalyptic stabs and accelerating rhythm—its 1,000-plus beats per minute once landed it in the Guinness Book of World Records—suggest the earth is about to swallow the dancefloor whole. From there Yukimatsu feinted sideways into a stretch of squelchy, insouciant bass music, before diving headfirst into the extreme-noise hellscape of Nairobi metal duo Duma’s “Lionsblood.” Over the full hour and a half, he switchbacked across vintage breakbeat hardcore, cutting-edge Tanzanian singeli, the Weeknd’s Daft Punk collab “I Feel It Coming,” and the theme from Rocky before closing with Jamie xx’s dreamily optimistic “Good Times,” the polar opposite of Moby’s hymn for the end of days.
MUSIC
SFGate

The Greatest Singer on Earth Is a Double-Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot

Every once in a great while, there comes a talent so mind-blowing that it warps the fabric of human history, inspiring generations of enviers and imitators. Freddie Mercury was such a talent; so were the Beatles. And so is Tico, an 18-year-old double yellow-headed Amazon parrot who sings classic rock covers on TikTok.
ANIMALS

