Some DJs are party starters; some are storytellers; some are historians, keepers of dance music’s flame. ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U can be all of these, but he is also something like a combination of shaman, warrior, and trickster. Often shirtless, sweat-slicked, and enviably ripped, the Osaka native (aka Yousuke Yukimatsu) brings an unusually furious versatility to the decks. Or is it an unusually versatile fury? In the first 13 minutes of a special Boiler Room Tokyo session in late 2020, he kicked off with Moby’s 1993 hardcore anthem “Thousand,” whose apocalyptic stabs and accelerating rhythm—its 1,000-plus beats per minute once landed it in the Guinness Book of World Records—suggest the earth is about to swallow the dancefloor whole. From there Yukimatsu feinted sideways into a stretch of squelchy, insouciant bass music, before diving headfirst into the extreme-noise hellscape of Nairobi metal duo Duma’s “Lionsblood.” Over the full hour and a half, he switchbacked across vintage breakbeat hardcore, cutting-edge Tanzanian singeli, the Weeknd’s Daft Punk collab “I Feel It Coming,” and the theme from Rocky before closing with Jamie xx’s dreamily optimistic “Good Times,” the polar opposite of Moby’s hymn for the end of days.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO