Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Valley Forge, or 11 miles northeast of West Chester, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon, Conshohocken, Swarthmore, Royersford, Narberth, East Lansdowne, Morris Park, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Radnor Township, Gradyville, Broomall, Newtown Square, Roxborough and King Of Prussia. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 319 and 336. Northeast Extension near mile marker 21. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 339. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 2 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

