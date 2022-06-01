ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Valley Forge, or 11 miles northeast of West Chester, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Norristown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon, Conshohocken, Swarthmore, Royersford, Narberth, East Lansdowne, Morris Park, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Radnor Township, Gradyville, Broomall, Newtown Square, Roxborough and King Of Prussia. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 319 and 336. Northeast Extension near mile marker 21. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 339. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 2 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bucks; Chester; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CHESTER CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN LANCASTER LEBANON MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Elmhurst Township, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Mount Pocono, PA
City
Skytop, PA
City
Monroe, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Tannersville, PA
City
Paradise Valley, PA
City
Tobyhanna, PA
City
Pocono Pines, PA
City
Cresco, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Genesee; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE GENESEE LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Bradford; Butler; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clarion; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Crawford; Elk; Erie; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lackawanna; Lawrence; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mercer; Monroe; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Venango; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Westmoreland; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BRADFORD BUTLER CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK ERIE FOREST INDIANA JEFFERSON LACKAWANNA LAWRENCE LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION VENANGO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WESTMORELAND WYOMING
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Finding a solution to a flooding problem in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It's been flood, after flood, after flood at the intersection of Route 611 and Warner Road in Pocono Township. "We've been here 45 years, and we were never flooded like we were the last three," said Chris. Chris Sarajian is the owner of Smuggler's Cove, a...
WBRE

One dead after motorcycle crash in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Monroe County. According to police, the crash happened in the area of Route 196 and Kilmer Road around 8:30 on Thursday night. Police say that 39-year-old Jose Rodriguez Sr. passed a car and traveled into the opposite […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Walking trail in Pottsville gets makeover

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — As spring moves toward summer, it's a good time to take advantage of walking trails. County officials joined Schuylkill River Greenways for the groundbreaking of their newest trail project in Pottsville. The non-profit is dedicated to completing the Schuylkill River Trail; improving recreational areas from Philadelphia...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Truck Slams Into Warren County Home (PHOTOS)

Numerous emergency crews rushed to the scene of a truck that slammed into a home in Warren County. The Oxford Emergency Squad responded to the crash at a home in Oxford shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of...
OXFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsRadio WILK

Vehicles flooded in Scranton road

Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
Times News

Officials: Mountain brush fires were arson

Brush fires on the Blue Mountain in Lehigh Township were intentionally set. Investigators from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have ruled the large and smoky wildfire that broke out just before 2 p.m. May 1 as arson. However, authorities have not determined what set off the two fires,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Section of I-80 eastbound closed in Luzerne County

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-80 eastbound that has closed both lanes between mile marker 262 and mile marker 268. PennDOT anticipates the highway to reopen around 12:00 p.m. For the latest information on roadway and traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 196 in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said. Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire heavily damages barn in Lower Milford Twp.

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a barn fire in Lehigh County Friday. It broke out around 3 p.m. on a farm in the 2000 block of Cassel Road in Lower Milford Township. A photographer for 69 News says firefighters from at least three...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

West End Fireman’s Festival gets underway

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
GILBERT, PA
Newswatch 16

Masks reinstated for Monroe County buildings

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's been a look of confusion on the faces of people entering the Monroe County Courthouse this week. Sheriff's deputies are telling visitors that masks are again required inside the building. "I've gotten used to not wearing it," said Cynthia Crowner of Stroudsburg. But it's not...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Car Strikes Pole, Closing East Main Street in Endwell

An out-of-control vehicle veered across East Main Street in Endwell, slamming into a utility pole and rolling onto its side. The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. Friday just west of Brookside Avenue. Authorities say a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was westbound on East Main Street when it crossed into the opposite...
ENDWELL, NY

