Cayuga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Cortland, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Oswego BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe county. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Genesee; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE ERIE GENESEE LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE NIAGARA ONONDAGA ONTARIO ORLEANS OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thompson, or 15 miles south of Deposit, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ararat, Lanesboro, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Pleasant Mount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Bradford; Butler; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clarion; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Crawford; Elk; Erie; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lackawanna; Lawrence; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mercer; Monroe; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Venango; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Westmoreland; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BRADFORD BUTLER CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK ERIE FOREST INDIANA JEFFERSON LACKAWANNA LAWRENCE LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION VENANGO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WESTMORELAND WYOMING
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

