Hurricane season got underway on Monday with the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the month of May.Hurricane Agatha slammed into a coastal region in southern Mexico as a Category-2 storm with sustained winds of 105mph.Heavy rains are continuing over parts of southern Mexico, posing a threat of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides for the next few days, the US National Hurricane Center reported.A report early on Tuesday said that the remnants of Agatha will move inland over southern Mexico with maximum wind speeds dropping to 30mph. The storm is expected to weaken throughout the day. However Agatha...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO