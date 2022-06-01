ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Missiles Rain Down On Russian Tank Column

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
 2 days ago

In a video shared by Ukrainian military officials, missiles are seen raining down on a column of Russian tanks in a field.

In the released footage, the column of tanks is seen rolling along a country lane in a field before the missiles forced the Russian soldiers to abandon their armored vehicles and run for cover in nearby trees.

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on June 1: "Destruction of the occupier's column from a bird's eye view."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1XbK_0fxRPF5e00

The Ukrainian military did not state where or when the attack took place.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 1 marks the 98th day of the campaign.

From February 24 to June 1, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 30,700 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,361 tanks, 3,343 armored fighting vehicles, 659 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 94 anti-aircraft systems, 208 warplanes, 175 helicopters, 2,290 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 519 unmanned aerial vehicles, 49 units of special equipment, and 120 cruise missiles.

In recent news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian strikes on a nitric acid tank in the besieged eastern city of Sievierodonetsk "madness."

Residents of Sievierodonetsk have been warned to remain in bomb shelters and to prepare masks to protect against toxic fumes as the fighting intensifies.

Analysts say up to 70 percent of the city is now controlled by invading Russian forces, with almost all critical infrastructure and housing destroyed.

Despite setbacks in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops have made advances in Kherson in the south and around Kharkiv in the northeast.

President Joe Biden said he will send Kyiv more advanced rocket systems that will help to strike enemy forces from a longer distance.

These rocket systems have double the range of the rocket systems used by Russian forces and are said to be much more accurate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said (on February 25, one day after the invasion of Ukraine began): "Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history.

"We are ready for any development. All decisions in that regard have been made."

Meanwhile, European Union leaders reached an agreement to ban 90 percent of oil imports from Russia, but they remain undecided on gas imports.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 260

Miguel Rodriguez
1d ago

Ukraine has exposed the Russian military capabilities, still making threats and can't handle Ukraine, it sure is a special war, surrender, no land for peace, all the way forward until the last man!!!... imagine, engaging the US and NATO in a conventional war, Russia would cease to exist...

Reply(42)
83
J B
1d ago

were only sending them weapons with technology that we don't care if Russia discovers , can you imagine what we're not sending them

Reply(4)
33
Alby Fuctifino
2d ago

For all the naysayers....this is what a proxy war looks like. it's not fake, just surprising to you. Look up how many wars the US has supported on the sidelines to help meet our overall objectives. Read...think...know...

Reply(22)
26
IN THIS ARTICLE
