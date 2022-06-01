ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Vegan BBQ recipes to try this summer

By Jessica Hickam & Jais Tollette
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335fMA_0fxRPBYk00
Vegan cauliflower wings Jais Tollette, Grateful

Just because you’re vegan , doesn’t mean you have to miss out on grilling food and all the deliciousness that come with summer barbecues – we’ve got the vegan recipes for you. And if your loved ones aren't vegan, not to worry. They'll love these new twists on classic barbecue food staples, too.

Cauliflower wings: Three ways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWbKj_0fxRPBYk00
Vegan cauliflower wings Jais Tollette, Grateful

Start your vegan BBQ menu with cauliflower wings smothered in either honey barbecue, ginger scallion and classic buffalo sauce.

With the correct cooking process, cauliflower wings are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Cauliflower itself has a very mild flavor, so it takes on the flavors that surround it. Whichever sauce you decide, the healthfulness of this humble veggie makes these wings a totally binge-able snack for parties or just a regular night in.

Making cauliflower wings involves quite a few steps, but the recipe is pretty straightforward. Bonus: it includes instructions for a homemade vegan ranch, too. Get it all here .

Jackfruit 'pulled pork' sliders with coleslaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32srul_0fxRPBYk00
Vegan Jackfruit sliders Jais Tollette, Grateful

If you haven’t tried jackfruit yet, it’s time to start experimenting with the plant-based meat alternative. The texture of jackfruit is the perfect substitute for a vegan rendition on barbecue pulled pork. And the nice thing about working with green jackfruit is that it is more or less flavorless, so it takes on the flavors of whatever seasonings you use.

After packing in the smoky, sweet, and tangy barbecue flavors of barbecue sauce, you won’t know the difference between these jackfruit sliders and their non-vegan counterpart. Get the recipe here .

Beer-battered fried pickles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYUgc_0fxRPBYk00
Vegan fried pickles Jais Tollette, Grateful

Sure, french fries are generally vegan, but the same old fried potato and (plant-based) burger combo can get old. So, sorry, French fries: you're on the summer proverbial-bench. Beer-battered fried pickles , you're in.

With a little crunch and a spicy cajun remoulade sauce on the side, beer-battered fried pickles are sure to become a summer staple for your family whether vegan or not, but they're addictive. You've been warned. Get the recipe here .

Grilled peach toast with almond ricotta & balsamic drizzle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvBXu_0fxRPBYk00
Grilled peach toast Jais Tollette, Grateful

This isn't on your typical barbecue menu but heck, this isn't a typical list of barbecue-appropriate foods. Grilling fruit, like peaches, is an amazing way to bring out the juiciness and sweetness of under-ripe fruit. Not to mention, a little char gives it almost a savory feel.

Grilled peach toast with almond ricotta & balsamic drizzle requires more ingredients than you'd think, but the process is easy once you've gathered your supplies. The dish would make a great brunch item or appetizer before dinner. Get the recipe here .

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on Grateful: Vegan BBQ recipes to try this summer

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Dirty Shirley Cocktail Recipe

It's pretty ironic, really. The Shirley Temple is the classic refreshment named for a classic American child actress. It's been served to kids across the land for generations. The Dirty Shirley is an adult take on that classic kids' drink: a full-on cocktail — booze and all — inspired by the quintessential booze-free mocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Best breakfast ever: Maple bacon cinnamon rolls

If you’re looking to take breakfast to delicious new heights, you’ve come to the right place. "Jazz up your cinnamon rolls with a little maple flavor then balance out the sweetness with crispy bacon bits, and you’ve got deliciously soft and gooey cinnamon rolls," says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Bbq Sauce#Grilling#Sugar Cookie#Food Drink#Grateful Start#Bbq#Green Jackfruit
thecountrycook.net

No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream

A fun and easy summer recipe, this No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream is flavorful, kid-friendly and the perfect way to cool down in these warmer months!. This No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream is a super easy recipe to blend together. You don't need any special equipment like an ice cream maker. The hardest part it waiting for it to set up! But trust me, it is worth the wait. Super creamy and filled with fresh strawberries, this is a great summer recipe to enjoy with the family. Kids can also help make this recipe because it is just that easy and I love when we can get kids in the kitchen to help! If you are an ice cream and strawberry lover, you have to make this No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
WebMD

Best Foods for Heart Health

The best foods for your heart are fresh or lightly processed and packed with nutrients. You’ll reap the most benefits from heart-friendly foods when you regularly include them in a balanced eating plan that’s low in sodium and added sugars and promotes a healthy weight for you. Here are some top picks, and how to enjoy them.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Ranking Frozen Grocery Store Lasagnas From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. What better way to satisfy those homecooked pasta cravings than by digging into a lasagna. Thankfully there's no need to labor over the stove for hours. Whether you're busy or just not a fan of cooking, you can let someone else take care of the hard work by buying frozen lasagna.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thespruce.com

What Color Rug Goes With a Brown Couch?

No living or family room is complete without a rug. After all, rugs of any size, color, and texture add so much dimension to a space and also bring a warm, inviting quality to any room. With so many rug choices on the market, though, it can be difficult to determine which types of pieces are the best fit for your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
recipesgram.com

6-Minutes Chocolate Cake

This chocolate cake is super speedy and it tastes delicious! A quick and lovely dessert that requires just a few simple ingredients. The best thing is that you need exactly 6 minutes to make it! Try it:. Ingredients:. 170 grams’ sugar. 20 grams unsweetened cocoa powder. 100 ml boiling...
RECIPES
Medical News Today

What to know about gout and eating chocolate

Researchers suggest that chocolate could be beneficial to health because it contains antioxidants. However, chocolate also increases the amount of uric acid in the body, which increases the risk of gout. Gout is a form of arthritis that results in pain, heat, swelling, and redness, often in the big toe...
NUTRITION
Eater

Just Bring a Dip

A little while ago, a couple of friends came over to my house with about three cooler bags’ worth of options for both drinking and snacking. Only four of us would be there, but one of these friends suffers from the condition of being too generous and occasionally indecisive. So he thought he’d just bring a bunch of stuff — including several brands of canned hard seltzer, a lemon meringue pie, and a bag of garlic pretzels, if I’m remembering correctly — and see how things shook out. As is customary, there was also a container of hummus — but also another container of crazy feta, a spicy jalapeno feta dip made by Cava. As we unpacked the bags, I remember thinking, hey, this is a cool move. What if we just ate several dips for dinner? Why don’t people bring more dips to my house?
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

490K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy