ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Public Radio maintains services despite elimination of state funding

By Kate Kealey
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gICS_0fxRPAg100

The Iowa Legislature eliminated state funding for Iowa Public Radio in next year's budget. (Photo by Katherine Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Iowa Public Radio anticipates a tight budget but no major impact on programming for listeners despite the Legislature’s move this year to eliminate state support from the program, its executive director said Wednesday.

Republican legislators voted to eliminate $345,000 in state support for Iowa Public Radio. The Iowa Board of Regents also halted funding the stations as budget restraints emerged from the pandemic in 2020. The Regents’ cut amounted to $875,000 making up 10% of the Iowa Public Radio’s budget.

Rep. Eric Gjerde, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, protested the change during debate of House File 2575 during the final hours of the legislative session.

“One hundred percent of the (state) funding for Iowa Public Radio goes away,” he said. “I don’t know about you all, but I know about my family, and how we value Iowa Public Radio.”

Iowa Public Radio is a state radio station, Gjerde said. “And once this piece of legislation passes, it will be a state radio station that no longer receives public funds.”

Myrna Johnson, IPR executive director, told Iowa Capital Dispatch she does not anticipate any cuts to staff or in programming because of the reductions.

“I think we are going to have to be budgeting very tightly this next year but we are hoping not to have major impacts on the services that our listeners hear,” Johnson said.

Iowa Public Broadcasting received an annual allocation from the state general fund for operations and money for updating equipment and broadcasting towers. The station also receives money from donors.

The Iowa Board of Regents created Iowa Public Radio in 2004 to manage the public radio groups of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa. Iowa Public Radio serves over 200,000 listeners across 26 stations in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, with over $11 million in assets.

As public funding for broadcasting has dwindled across the country, Johnson said Iowa Public Radio has examined how other radio stations managed reduced funding from state universities to prepare for this shift.

“We have been making this transition over time,” Johnson said. “We have been managing these stations for 15 years and this is in many ways a logical next step.

Johnson said the station has always focused on fundraising. Over 75% of Iowa Public Radio’s funding comes from individuals, businesses and corporations. It also receives a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“Our goal is to provide an excellent public radio service to the state, so the transition is just a part of ensuring that there is a strong public radio network here in Iowa,” Johnson said.

The post Iowa Public Radio maintains services despite elimination of state funding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Chariton Leader

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Power outages predicted in Iowa this summer due to demand

Des Moines, IA- An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
tspr.org

Omicron variant cases increase in southeast Iowa

Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Group seeks end of carbon pipeline ‘harassment’

The Iowa Utilities Board should order a carbon pipeline company to stop contacting unwilling landowners about easement agreements, according to a conservation group’s “motion to protect landowners.” “The hundreds of comments and objections from landowners filed in the docket in this case confirm that landowners do not want to sign easements,” wrote the Sierra Club […] The post Group seeks end of carbon pipeline ‘harassment’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers respond to Ames’ deadly shooting

Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation responded with grief and prayers after a shooting Thursday evening killed three people outside a Christian ministry gathering in Ames. Also this week, GOP lawmakers addressed the use of tax dollars for abortion and the infant formula shortage. In Ames on Thursday evening, Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, were […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers respond to Ames’ deadly shooting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions

Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, held his seat in the Iowa House of Representatives for nine years serving District 72. But starting next year, that seat will no longer exist. Iowa’s newly redistricted election maps went into effect this year, changing the boundaries of many seats in the state Legislature. While the represented area has changed, […] The post Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Public Radio#Public Radio Service#State Radio#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Iowa Legislature#Republican#The Iowa Board Of Regents#The Iowa Public Radio#Democrat#House File 2575#Ipr
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State university leaders receive pay increases; grad students demand one too

Members of the University of Iowa’s graduate student union called on the Iowa Board of Regents to raise salaries for graduate workers to match rates of inflation.  Meanwhile, the board approved raises or bonuses for state university presidents and the head of the Iowa School for the Deaf. For the 2021-2023 academic year, returning employees […] The post State university leaders receive pay increases; grad students demand one too appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Auditor: Iowa Safe Schools misspent at least $12,000 in crime-victim funds

At least $12,000 in federal grant money for Iowa Safe Schools has been misspent, according to the state auditor. The Iowa Auditor of State’s Office issued a special-audit report Wednesday indicating the office had identified $12,202 in improper disbursements – involving $7,775 tied to altered invoices and $4,427 for improper payroll costs – by the […] The post Auditor: Iowa Safe Schools misspent at least $12,000 in crime-victim funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

Audit Finds Improper Spending Of Grant Money At Iowa LGBTQ Non-Profit

(Des Moines, IA) -- A state audit has uncovered more than 12-thousand dollars of improper spending by a non-profit group that supports L-G-B-T-Q youth in Iowa schools. Investigators looked into the books of the Iowa Safe Schools organization, after an improper spending accusation, related to federal grant money. The audit found more than $7,000 in altered invoices and more than $4,400 in improper payroll reimbursement. The audit also found insufficient documentation for disbursements of the grant.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Reform Iowa’s cannabis laws

The Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws is getting started in Iowa, with hopes of demonstrating to Statehouse Republican leaders that Iowans want an expanded medical cannabis program, decriminalization of marijuana and even legalization of recreational sale and use. Polling underscores their argument that Iowans want a change. The most recent...
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Passenger and freight rail projects in 32 states get millions from U.S. DOT

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. government is doling out millions of dollars to railroad projects throughout the country in hopes of improving supply chains and passenger rail service. The announcement by the Biden administration of $368 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements will go to more than 46 projects designed to improve safety and […] The post Passenger and freight rail projects in 32 states get millions from U.S. DOT appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy