Louisville, KY

Get to know Adeshina Emmanuel, KyCIR’s new Managing Editor

By Gabrielle Jones
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkHDE_0fxRP6EM00

Photo courtesy of Adeshina Emmanuel

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting has a new managing editor — Adeshina Emmanuel .

Adeshina (or Ade) comes to KyCIR from Injustice Watch — a Chicago-based investigative newsroom focused on courts, the criminal justice system, housing and immigration — where he served as editor-in-chief. His work over the past decade has spanned local and national coverage with a focus on institutional injustice. Adeshina has also covered public education at Chalkbeat , investigated race, class and poverty at The Chicago Reporter and served as a neighborhood reporter at hyperlocal news outlet DNAinfo Chicago .

Adeshina officially starts June 13 and will manage KyCIR’s five-person reporting team. The entire team at KyCIR and Louisville Public Media is very excited to have a journalist with his leadership skills, commitment to equity and investigative experience on board.

Ade (which means “crown” in Yoruba and is pronounced “ah-day”) was raised by an African-American mother and a Nigerian father in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. He studied journalism at Loyola University of Chicago and was a 2022 fellow at the Sulzberger Executive Leadership Program run by Columbia Journalism School.

Ade answered a few key questions to help you learn more about him as a person and a journalist.

In 10 words or less, who is Ade?

A hardworking, creative, strategic leader devoted to impact and equity.

Why did you want to be a journalist?

I decided to be a journalist because I wanted to help hold powerful people and institutions accountable while amplifying the voices of individuals from marginalized or overlooked communities. I’m also a natural storyteller who loves crafting compelling narratives.

Why investigative journalism?

Investigative journalism can change lives and uncover injustices that are harder to interrogate on the daily news grind. I’ve been inspired by the impact investigative journalists have on the communities they serve and the sheer doggedness it takes to see an investigative project from beginning to end. It’s one of the more challenging journalistic crafts, but the time, resources, and resilience required are worth it.

You’re a Chicago native. What will you miss most about your hometown?

Other than my family and friends, I’ll miss Lake Michigan and the lakeshore the most. I’ve lived near the lake for most of my life, and it’s always been a place where I could meditate, reflect, and have fun. I like to say that Lake Michigan was my first therapist.

What excites you most about moving to Louisville?

I’m excited for the opportunity and challenge of making an impact in Louisville and the rest of Kentucky, especially in communities where public radio hasn’t landed on as many ears as it should.

If you were a song, what song would you be?

“Didn’t Cha Know” — Erykah Badu.

