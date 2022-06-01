ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto Man, 42, Accused Of Groping 2 Women On Flight From LAX To Boston

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsTMv_0fxRP0w000

MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man has been arrested on suspicion of groping two women while on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

The Department of Justice says one of the victims was sitting next to Jairaj Singh Dhillon on the redeye flight. As detailed by the US Attorney’s Office, the woman was taking care of her infant when Dhillon allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Dhillon, 42, also allegedly reached out and inappropriately touched a woman who was seated opposite him when she was standing in the aisle.

Flight crew members reportedly intervened at this point and were able to move Dhillon a different part of the plane.

Dhillon was arrested when the flight landed in Boston at Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say Dhillon is now facing two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

If convicted on the charges, Dhillon faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Trucker Accused of Groping Two Women Aboard JetBlue Flight

A California trucker flying JetBlue from Los Angeles to Boston allegedly groped a passenger traveling with her newborn baby, then groped a second passenger while a witness sitting nearby reported him to the flight crew. About 30 minutes into the May 31 flight, Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, “began caressing [Victim 1’s] left upper thigh, using the back and the palm of his right hand,” states a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. “Before Victim 1 was able to move out of the way, Dhillon reached deeper into Victim 1’s upper thigh area and then between Victim 1’s legs into her groin area.” The unnamed woman immediately notified her husband, who was also aboard the plane, and pressed the call button to alert a flight attendant. When the woman sitting next to Dhillon stood up so another traveler could go get help, Dhillon “reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed Victim 2’s groin and buttocks,” according to the complaint. Upon landing, Dhillon told police that he had taken an Ambien to help him sleep and claimed not to remember anything from the journey. Dhillon's lawyer, Sandra Gant, didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
City
Boston, MA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groping#Lax#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#Flight
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BoardingArea

I Tried Frontier Airlines Again…

After my maiden flight as a passenger aboard an airplane operated by Frontier Airlines from Montego Bay to Atlanta, I booked a round trip ticket between Atlanta and Las Vegas — which was nonstop in both directions — because it was the least expensive option when including a bag to carry aboard the aircraft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Baby born aboard Frontier Airlines plane in Florida

May 18 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines announced on social media that a passenger on a flight headed to Florida gave birth in the air with help from a flight attendant. The airline said in a Facebook post that the flight was on its way to Orlando when a passenger went into labor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

California woman sentenced to 15 months for punching Southwest Airlines flight attendant

A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant mid-flight and broke her teeth has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.The Sacramento woman, Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, was also ordered to pay $26,000 (£20,587) in restitution and will also be required to serve three years of parole after her release from federal prison, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in San Diego.The 29-year-old, whose violent assault on the flight attendant was captured in a viral video that was circulated widely following the May 2021 incident, had pleaded guilty in December to a charge of interfering with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Furious passengers blast airlines after being left in lurch as 4,000 flights are cancelled over Memorial Day weekend due to bad weather and 'air traffic control actions'

Nearly 4,000 flights have been canceled over Memorial Day Weekend, with airlines citing bad weather conditions and 'air traffic control actions,' as passengers continue to pay top-dollar for airfare. Americans are paying more than $400 for domestic flights, a 24 percent price increase from before the COVID-19 pandemic, yet airlines...
WEATHER
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy