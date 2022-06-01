ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt looks worse for wear as he's surrounded by competing assassins in the intricate new poster for his action-comedy Bullet Train

 2 days ago

Brad Pitt looks like he has his work cut out for him in a newly released poster for his upcoming action-comedy Bullet Train.

The 58-year-old acting icon appears beat up and bruised as he takes center stage in the detailed image — released Wednesday — which features an impressive roster of competing assassins from the ensemble film.

The Oscar winner stars in the David Leitch–directed film as a hitman with the codename Ladybug who is looking to go straight, until he's lured back to retrieve a special briefcase aboard a high-speed train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

In good company: Brad Pitt, 58, looks haggard and bruised as he's surrounded by assassins — including Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson — in the Bullet Train poster, released Wednesday

Joey King, who stars in the film opposite Pitt, was among those sharing the new artwork.

'The only way off this train...is through all of us. Good luck,' she captioned the image, adding that the film will be exclusively in theaters starting August 5.

On the poster, Brad wears the same teal shirt featured in the trailer, though he's without the comical bucket hat his character initially wears.

He has clearly been through something, as he sports scratches and bruises along one side of his face.

The background of the poster includes a bevy of fellow assassins all fighting for the same briefcase, including Joey, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Atlanta stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji, and a mascot in a suit, along with a main in a double-breasted suit wearing a demonic mask with horns.

On a mission: The Oscar winner stars in the David Leitch–directed film as a hitman with the codename Ladybug who is looking to go straight, until he's lured back to retrieve a special briefcase aboard a high-speed train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto; still from Bullet Train trailer
Coming soon: Joey King, who stars in the film opposite Pitt, was among those sharing the new artwork. 'The only way off this train...is through all of us. Good luck,' she captioned it, adding that the film will be exclusively in theaters starting August 5

Although the poster includes an impressive array of stars, it leaves out a few key faces, including Logan Lerman, who plays an assassin in cahoots with Brian Tyree Henry, and Sandra Bullock, who plays Brad's handler.

Bullet Train was originally slated for an April 2022 release, but several delays have pushed it back to an August 5 release date.

The film's bright trailer suggests it will be a candy-colored affair, in contrast with the dark and violent subject matter.

Director David Leitch has previously shown off his action bona fides by working as an uncredited co-director on the first John Wick films, while going solo to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

He has a special connection to Brad, as he served as the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star's stunt double in several films before moving behind the camera.

A pro: David Leitch (center), who directed Dead Pool 2, Atomic Blonde and John Wick, previously worked as a stunt double, often stepping in for Brad Pitt in earlier films; seen with Sanford Panitch (L) and Bad Bunny (R) in April in Las Vegas

Although Brad clearly has his hands full in Bullet Train, he was almost joined by another star earlier in the film's development — Lady Gaga.

Leitch revealed to Entertainment Weekly in May that Gaga was in talks to appear in the film, but her role in Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci made it impossible to work out.

'It really all came down to her schedule with the Ridley [Scott] film,' he explained. 'There were short discussions and then, this isn't going to work because she was preparing for the Ridley movie [House Of] Gucci. They shot right before us and overlapped with us and it really didn't work.'

When asked who she was intended to play, he replied, 'I'm going to leave that a mystery,' but reports suggest she was intended to fill Sandra Bullock's role as his handler before the veteran actress stepped in.

What a difference: Brad almost had another costar, as Leitch revealed to EW that Lady Gaga had been in talks to appear. She was reportedly playing his handler, before Sandra Bullock stepped in
